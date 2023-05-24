Maha Festival special announcement tomorrow (w/Little Brazil); Dog Party tonight…

Dog Party at O’Leaver’s, July 30, 2017. The band plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Firstly, welcome back – or more accurately – it’s good to be back. I’ve been in Savannah the past week on R & R. I won’t get into it other than to say it’s as gorgeous as in Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

Anyway, in my absence, the Maha Music Festival announced a “surprise summer showcase” taking place tomorrow afternoon from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 8th and Farnam downtown (right near the dog park and the Jun Kaneko giant head). Now I wonder why they chose that location? The fun will include a live set from Little Brazil and DJ Crabrangucci. LB, btw, played the first-ever Maha festival back in 2009.

Stand ready for some special announcements about the future of Maha. Head downtown tomorrow and find out. The whole dang thing is free.

Sacramento garage rock duo Dog Party usually plays at O’Leaver’s when they’re in town. Tonight they’re headlining at Reverb Lounge and recent recordings reflect a shift in their sound in some new directions. Also on the bill are CatBeret and Ragdoll. $17, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://dogparty.bandcamp.com/album/sings-the-beatles">Sings The Beatles by Dog Party</a>

