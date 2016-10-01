Crywank, Chastity (Captured Tracks) tonight at Reverb Lounge…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A quick note.

I’m back from NYC. My only music-related note is the above photo, taken from the sidewalk of my hotel. Looks like Bad Boy Worldwide hasn’t been in that building for years, yet the sign remains, I guess as a tribute to where it all began for Puffy and his team? It’s fun to imagine the godfather’s of East Coast hip-hop going through those doors…

Strange under-the-radar show happening at Reverb tonight. Crywank is a Manchester-based anti-folk duo who has been described as “a sarcastic Bright Eyes.” They’ve released eight full lengths, mostly on their own. Opening tonight is Ontario-based emo-esque band Chastity a.k.a. Brandon Williams, whose previous album, Home Made Satan, was released on boutique indie label Captured Tracks Records. The latest, Suffer Summer, was released earlier this year on Deathwish.

I’ve heard nothing about this show, and seen nothing about it on social media. It’s as is if it was scheduled and then forgotten, with no promomotion. Regardless, it’s tonight at Reverb, starting at 8. $15.

<a href="https://crywank.bandcamp.com/album/here-you-go-you-do-it-a-crywank-covers-compilation">Here You Go, You Do It: A Crywank Covers Compilation by Crywank</a>

<a href="https://chastitysongs.bandcamp.com/album/suffer-summer">Suffer Summer by chastity</a>

