News rewind (new Tim Kasher, Desaparecidos remastered, Mesa Buoy, 80/35 announced) Thelma & the Sleaze, Universe Contest, Solid Goldberg tonight…

Tim Kasher relaxes in a median somewhere in Southern California.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s been a crazy week and I’m just now catching up on the news and announcements that hit my mailbox over the past few days.

Tim Kasher of Cursive and The Good Life fame announced his next solo album, Middling Age, is coming out April 15 via his 15 Passenger Records label. This is number four for Kasher, which I guess makes it his “senior release,” and includes some help from Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace, Cloud Nothing’s Jayson Gerycz, Jeff Rosenstock, and Cursive compadres Patrick Newberry and Megan Siebe, and Macey Taylor from Conor’s Mystic Valley Band, engineered by Jason Cupp (American Football, Ratboys).

From the one-sheet: “Middling Age is an existentialist screed on mortality and loss that has inadvertently arrived as the world struggles in kind. Known for his ability to thoughtfully explore complex subject matter with empathy, humanity, and wit, Kasher is now contemplating some of life’s thorniest, yet most universal topics. The fear of losing loved ones, feelings of personal stagnancy and uncertainty, sweeping self-evaluations, and a sense of unrelenting disquietude all unfold across these 11 tracks.”

Sounds lovely. The first single, titled “I Don’t Think About You,” dropped this past Monday a features harmonies by Ms. Siebe. Check it out below and preorder the digital album.

. 0 0 0 .

Speaking of old school Omaha, Saddle Creek Records is releasing a 20th Anniversary Edition of Desaparecidos’ Read Music/Speak Spanish on vinyl May 6. It includes two bonus tracks via digital of “What’s New for Fall” and “Give Me the Pen” (which was also available as a limited 7-inch that has quickly sold out).

No word on a reunion, though the time is definitely ripe.

<a href="https://desaparecidos.bandcamp.com/album/read-music-speak-spanish-remastered">Read Music/Speak Spanish (Remastered) by Desaparecidos</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Speaking of former members of Desa, Landon Hedges’ project, Little Brazil, is poised to release a new album any day now. I have no details, other than having seen a photo of the test pressing on Facebook. Where’s the love, guys?

. 0 0 0 .

Mesa Buoy, the project from Nebraska legendary guitarist Jim Schroeder, will see the formal release of his 2020 debut album on vinyl March 25. Schroeder has surrounded himself with a supergroup of sorts for this release, including Kevin Donahue, Colin Duckworth, Patrick Newberry, Michael Overfield, Megan Siebe, Jay Kreimer and David Nance. I’m told a release show is in the making… stay tuned.

<a href="https://jamesschroeder.bandcamp.com/album/mesa-buoy">Mesa Buoy by James Schroeder</a>

. 0 0 0 .

This morning tickets went on sale for this year’s 80/35 Festival in downtown Des Moines. The line-up includes a lot of folks who have played Omaha over the years, including Maha festival alumnus Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast and Guided by Voices (all three on the festival’s first night, July 8) and Charli XCX and Future Islands on Saturday, July 9. There’s a lot of new acts on the undercards, which you can check out at www.80-35.com. More bands to be announced later, I guess. $95 for a two-day GA ticket. This isn’t a bad line-up, but it’s not enough to get me to Des Moines.

We’re all waiting with baited breath to hear who’s playing at Maha this year…

. 0 0 0 .

All right, what’s going on this weekend…

Well tonight at The Sydney in Benson it’s a three-band bill headlined by Nashville act Thelma and the Sleaze. The band is “an all-female, queer, southern-rock and roll band” according to Spotify. Their last album, Fuck Marry Kill, was released in 2019 on The Way of Whom Records, and is a grinder. Joining them are veritable Sydney house band Universe Contest, and the one and only Solid Goldberg. $12, 9 p.m. This is a No Vax No Entry gig, so bring your evidence.

Also tonight, Crash Test Dummies are headlining at The Waiting Room with Mo Kenney. Ugh. $35. 8 p.m.

Tomorrow night Stronghold brings the heavy to Reverb Lounge with Mere Shadows and Hand Painted Police Car. $8, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.