Cat Piss, Tyrone Storm tonight; new music from Sweetstreak, Loud Apartment, Hummin’ Bird…

Cat Piss plays tonight at Reverb Lounge. This photo was stolen from their Facebook page. I hope it’s them.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

One show this weekend, and actually it’s tonight.

Prog punk rock band Cat Piss is playing at The Sydney as part of BFF. Cat Piss is a three piece that features Casey Plusinscki on guitar/vocals, Sam Lipsett on bass/vocals and Nate Wolf (Pagan Athletes) on drums, piano and vocals (yes, that’s a piano run you hear on “Emergency Medical Savages.” I’m not sure how they pull that off live). The trio’s four-song EP, Zeppelin Four Pt. 2, released way back in October 2020, is a scorcher that reminds me of the old days (i.e., Omaha punk in the ‘90s). DJ Tyrone Storm a.k.a. the super-talented Roger Lewis, also is on tonight’s bill at The Sydney. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="https://catpissne.bandcamp.com/album/zeppelin-four-pt-2">Zeppelin Four Pt. 2 by Cat Piss</a>

That’s it for shows for the entire weekend. I think we’re in for a quiet January.

FYI, Unwed Sailor just cancelled next Wednesday’s show at Reverb Lounge. I’ll have a 10 Questions article with the band online here next week.

Let me leave you with some new music I just stumbled over (or was pushed into!).

Nate Van Fleet of See Through Dresses fame pointed out he produced yet another band that just released a new track. They’re called Sweetstreak. “They’re a newish young three-piece power pop/punk band from Omaha/Denver made up of Will Danze, guitar/vocals; Jacobbie Mengel, drums, and Jay Huber on bass,” said Nate, who tracked the single last fall at Divine Hammer. Look for an EP soon.

And then there’s this one I found posted on the Nebraska DIY Facebook group. The band, Hummin’ Bird, isn’t from Nebraska, and actually I don’t see any Nebraska ties at all. They’re from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and this is the first single, “Flat Earth for Dummies,” from their upcoming LP, Scrum Light, due out in mid-2022 on KC label Black Site Records (who released No Thanks most recent LP — OK, maybe that’s the Nebraska connection). The video was filmed at Mercury Lounge in Tulsa by Matt Taylor and is one of the better ones I’ve seen lately, and as the kids say, the song is sick.

Speaking of sick tunes, Brooklyn’s Loud Apartment just released their new LP, New Future, produced by Bill Laswell (Golden Palominos, Material, PiL), who also plays bass on the recording. Funky.

<a href="https://loudapartment.bandcamp.com/album/new-future">New Future by Loud Apartment</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Lazy-i Best of 2021 Compilation

Last chance to put your name in the hat to win a copy of the Lazy-i Best of 2021 Comp CD.

The collection includes my favorite indie tunes I’ve come across throughout last year as part of my tireless work as a music critic for Lazy-i, including songs by Low, Brad Hoshaw, Azure Ray, Sufjan Stevens, Wet Leg, Matt Whipkey, Parquet Courts, Courtney Barnett, Hand Habits, Indigo De Souza, Flyte and lots more. The full track listing is here.

To enter, send me an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com. Hurry, contest deadline is Monday, Jan. 10, at midnight.

Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.