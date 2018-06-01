Cursive will ‘Get Fixed’ via 15 Passenger Oct. 11…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Omaha indie band Cursive today announced that its next album, Get Fixed, will be released on their 15 Passenger Records label Oct. 11.

Anyone who’s been paying attention to Cursive the last few weeks knew something was up as they kept releasing new songs via YouTube on a weekly basis, performing four new songs live at O’Leaversfest a couple weekends ago.

From the 15 Passenger website:

“While the album was largely born out of the same sessions as Vitriola with founding drummer Clint Schnase, ‘Stranded Satellite’ and ‘Black Hole Town’ were recorded this year and feature touring drummer Pat Oakes. “‘We’re quite proud of the work we’ve done on both Vitriola and Get Fixed,’ explains singer/guitarist Tim Kasher in a letter describing the genesis of the new album. ‘In certain ways, they may forever be considered companion pieces, but Get Fixed feels as though it’s been emancipated from the Vitriola session: the extra care and attention it received has helped it develop an identity very much its own. These songs of anger, frustration, helplessness and loss feel more poignant to us now than even a year ago — we’re thrilled to finally introduce them to our world.'”

Pre-orders are being taken right here at the 15 Passenger Bandcamp website.

Cursive will head back out on the road mid-month for a run of dates supporting Against Me! as well as two headline shows in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. In November, the band will embark on a month-long headline tour throughout the southeast and southwest with Cloud Nothings supporting.

Check out the latest single from the album, “Stranded Satellite”:

* * *

