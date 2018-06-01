Concert picks for October (Mark your calendars!); Titus Andronicus tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Like last month, here’s the list of music “picks” I provided The Reader for their October issue. John Heaston, The Reader’s major domo, asked for some direction from my rather one-sided perspective. Someone at the paper will flesh these out with descriptions, etc.

Anyway, these are the shows that I’ll either be attending, writing about or dreaming about. October is not as big a month as September show-wise, but still, there’s plenty going on. Plan your calendars accordingly, and pick up the October issue of The Reader for more data. Note that this was submitted weeks ago, so a few more shows have popped up not included below.

— TONIGHT: Titus Andronicus at The Waiting Room. Titus has been pretty faithful in returning to our fair city whenever the band has a new album. Control Top is the red hot opener probably worth the $15 ticket price alone. 8 p.m. — Indie No Wave band Plague Vender headlines at Slowdown Jr. Oct. 3. No Parents and Hussies open at 8 p.m. $12 Adv/$15 DOS. — GWAR plays The Slowdown Oct. 10. Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain are the openers. $25 Adv/$30 DOS. 7:30 start time. — Simi Valley band Strung Out (Fat Wreck Chords Records) plays The Waiting Room Oct. 12. Punk band The Casualties opens at 9 p.m. $18 Adv/$20 DOS. — Dreamcore indie band Cigarettes After Sex play The Slowdown Oct. 12. $25. — Omaha indie band Lodgings celebrates the LP release at The Brothers Lounge Oct. 12. The Sun-Less Trio and The Sunks open. $5, 10 p.m. — Indie darling Lucy Dacus plays at The Slowdown Oct. 14. Liza Anne and Sun June open at 8 p.m. $15 Adv/$18 DOS. — Glam-punk band Starcrawler (Rough Trade Records) plays Reverb Lounge Oct. 15. Poppy Jean Crawford opens at 8 p.m. $12. — Lincoln legacy indie anthem rockers Domestica plays The Brothers Lounge Oct. 18. Bad Bad Men (John Wolf’s latest project) opens at 10 p.m. $5. — Super fab indie yacht rock act Whitney plays The Slowdown Oct. 19. Lala Lala opens at 9 p.m. $25. — Indie dream-pop act The Japanese House plays The Waiting Room Oct. 21. 8 p.m., $18 Adv./$20 DOS. — Thick Paint plays at O’Leaver’s Oct. 24. Opening is InDreama (after a long hiatus) and Rogue Moon. $5, 9 p.m. — Brooklyn indie band Bethelem Steel plays O’Leavers Oct. 29. Sean Pratt and Megan Siebe open at 9 p.m. $7.

