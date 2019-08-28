Concert picks for September (mark your calendars!); new Matt Whipkey; The Vibrators, David Bazan tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

As August comes to an end, and I get ready to leave on my annual trip to Manhattan, let me share the list of music “picks” that I provided The Reader for their September issue. John Heaston, The Reader’s major domo, asked for some direction from my rather one-sided perspective. Someone at the paper will flesh these out with descriptions, etc.

Anyway, these are the shows that I’ll either be attending, writing about or dreaming about. There’s a lot going on. Plan your calendars accordingly, and pick up the September issue of The Reader for more data:

The Appleseed Cast w/Muscle Worship and Oquoa at Reverb, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. $15. 2nd Annual Shadow Ridge Music Festival featuring Violent Femmes, Soul Asylum, Matthew Sweet, The Millions and more, Sept. 6, 4 to 11 p.m. at Shadow Ridge Country Club. Tix are $45 – $90. Mannequin Pussy with Destroy Boys and Ellis at The Slowdown, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $12 Adv/$15 DOS Sheer Mag with Tweens, Dross and Bib at The Slowdown, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. $13 Adv/$15 DOS Kristen Hersh Electric Trio with Fred Abong at The Slowdown, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. $15 Adv/ $18 DOS Matt Wilson and his Orchestra at The Sydney, Sept. 14, 9 p.m. $15. Interpol at the Holland Performing Arts Center, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. $35-$47. Pinegrove at The Waiting Room, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. $21 Adv/$25 DOS Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at O’Leaver’s, Sept. 17, 9 p.m. Tix are $15. Lincoln Calling 2019 Sept. 18-22 throughout downtown Lincoln. Tix are $25 single day pass $40 three-day pass. O’Leaversfest featuring Cursive, Meat Wave, Those Far Out Arrows, No Thanks and more, Sept. 20-22 at O’Leaver’s. Tix are $10 for Cursive, $8 for Meat Weave, $7 for Those Far Out Arrows. The Melvins with Redd Kross at The Waiting Room, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. $20. Fruit Bats with Sun June at The Slowdown, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. $17 Adv/$20 DOS The Mynabirds at Reverb Lounge, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $13 Adv/$15 DOS Mike Watt & the Missingmen with David Nance Group at Reverb, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. $15.

* * *

Matt Whipkey weighs in on the American gun wars (my term, not his) in his latest YouTube lyric release. “Gunfire, USA.” I insist nothing will ever happen with gun laws (and have been saying it for years). If they didn’t learn from Newtown, they never will. Matt is less of a pessimist. Check out the track below.

* * *

Tonight London First-wave U.K. punk icons The Vibrators headline at The Brothers Lounge. Joining them are San Diego punk trio Some Kind of Nightmare and Omaha’s own Tiananman Squares. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://thevibrators.bandcamp.com/album/past-present-and-into-the-future">Past, Present, and Into The Future by The Vibrators</a>

Also tonight, another in a series of living room concerts, this time with Pedro the Lion’s David Bazan. The secret Dundee location of the show will be revealed after you buy your ticket (Don’t worry, something tells me it’s a nice place). Bazan is a can’t miss performer. $25, 8 p.m. Tickets here.

* * *

