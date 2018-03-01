Changes at Hi-Fi House; Low Cut Connie tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A number of people were taken aback when Kate Dussault, the visionary behind the Hi-Fi House, announced via Facebook April 13 that she has relocated to Denver to “chase her dream.”

“Omaha’s Hi-Fi House is now in the capable hands of Jon Ochsner, Mesonjixx (Mary Lawson) and Paul B Allen IV. Please support them and all their efforts!,” she wrote.

The message had some wondering if Dussault had moved on from Hi-Fi altogether. In fact, just the opposite is true. Hi-Fi House may be expanding.

“I’m still 100% dedicated to Hi-Fi House, just working on a different facet of it here,” Dussault said from Denver, adding that she’s still also involved in a few Omaha projects as well “but no more day-to-day work at Hi-Fi. Jon, Mary and Paul have all that handled.”

Those of you scratching your head wondering what I’m talking about, Hi-Fi House is a vinyl record listening room and music aficionado’s dream. Established in 2016, the Hi-Fi House building is located at 3724 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District. In addition to having a huge collection of vinyl and state-of-the-art sound systems for listening to it, HFH conducts a number of community outreach projects.

You can read all about it in this 2017 article I wrote for The Reader, or you can check out their website, which tells you everything you want to know about the project, including how you can become a member.

* * *

Philly rocker Low Cut Connie headlines tonight at Reverb Lounge. The band’s keyboard-driven rock is pure FM fodder, and has the distinction of once being listed on President Obama’s Spotify playlist. Stonebelly and Garst open at 9 p.m. $14.

* * *



