Get-out-the-vote heats up (with Conor Oberst); new Those Far Out Arrows, Pro Magnum 7-inch…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Apologies for not mentioning last night’s get-out-the-vote program at The Sydney (something came up). From what I’ve read in social media, it sounds like it went over well, though I’m told there were some notable no-shows by politicians.

There’s another voter rally coming up, this time at The B. Bar, 4330 Leavenworth St. (the old Castle Barrett), and Conor Oberst will be among the performers. It’s a couple days before the election, Nov. 4. Also on the bill are Miwi La Lupa and Edem Soul Music according to Kevin’s article in the OWH.

The event is sponsored by Kara Eastman, who is running against Don “Frying Pan” Bacon (I don’t know if that’s his real nick-name; I only know him from his frying pan ads. Is that a wrought-iron skillet, Mr. Bacon?).

Elections are 19 days away, people.

* * *

Dark. Majestic. Metal. Omaha 4-piece rock band Pro Magnum released a new 3-song 7-inch opus earlier this month designed to fry your head off.

The band consists of Alex Kinnerk, guitar; John Laughlin, guitar; Pat Oakes, drums and frontman John Vredenburg on bass and vocals. Recorded and mixed by Ben Brodin at the world-famous ARC Studios, the 7-inch also features eye-burning artwork by Devin Ferguson.

This is some heavy shit, but its crazy melodic. If you’re a Maiden/Priest devotee, you’re in luck. Get your copy of “Knight Speed” b/w “Easy to Sin” at Max Trax Records.

<a href="http://promagnum.bandcamp.com/album/knight-speed-b-w-easy-to-sin">Knight Speed b/w Easy to Sin by Pro Magnum</a>

* * *

The first song from the upcoming Those Far Out Arrows album, Part Time Lizards (2018, High Dive Records), dropped Oct. 10. The track “Be Alright” is “an acknowledgment of the fact that not everything will work out the way you intended, but in the end works just fine; it’s all up to you,” said band member Evan Keelan White in this New Noise article.

The Arrows are in the middle of a lengthy U.S. tour, playing tonight in Lafayette on their way back to Omaha for a gig at O’Leaver’s Oct. 25. You can pre-order the new album, which comes out Nov. 2, from the High Dive Bandcamp page.

Singer/songwriter Jeremy Mercy plays at The Barley Street Tavern tonight with Ian Lund. 9 p.m. and free!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.