Pkew Pkew Pkew, BFF (Steve Schneider) tonight; Relax It’s Science, Bowie tribute Saturday; last chance to enter the Lazy-i Best of 2017 drawing…

Another cold, somewhat quiet weekend, at least as far as indie shows are concerned. Let’s get into it…

Pkew Pkew Pkew, who play at Lookout Lounge tonight, are sort of a yell rock act a la Andrew WK, though you could argue they’re more melodic bordering on emo/pop-punk. They played a Milk Run show a couple years ago, which makes them OK in my book. Since this is a Lookout Lounge show, it’s a four-band line-up (Why? I guess to sell more beer? No one wants to see a four- or five-band line-up). It starts at 9 with Blandford, followed by Lincoln’s Hosting Monsters, Waking the Neighbors then P3. $10.

<a href="http://pkewx3.bandcamp.com/album/one">+ One by PKEW PKEW PKEW</a>

Believe it or not, it’s also the first Friday of the month which means Benson First Friday (BFF). If you’re in the East Benson area (you know, east of The Sydney) stop into the Little Gallery, 5901 Maple Street (the bottom bay of the Masonic Lodge building), where we have a reception going tonight featuring the work of Steve Schneider.

Who is Steve Schneider? I asked Stephen Sheehan (who knows him and who, incidentally, will be performing as part of the Bennie and the Gents Bowie Tribute tomorrow night at The Waiting Room).

Says Stephen: “I suppose you could begin by saying ‘local artist and experimental musician’ who performed and recorded around Omaha in the late ’80s through the mid-’90s. While his main instrument was saxophone, Steve was known to incorporate children’s toys and found objects into his performances. Steve was a master of band names and performed under many, such as Little Bro Peep and The Church of the Obvious Choice.”

Sheehan said Schneider recorded a double album with Tom Ware at Ware House Studios but it was never officially released and only a few copies are in circulation. Some might remember Schneider as someone who frequently busked in the Old Market on street corners. These days Schneider lives in the Pacific Northwest under the name Shane Ronet.

Needless to say, there’s a ton of his art as part of this reception. Check it out. Booze, treats provided. 6 to 9 p.m. See you there.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the double-bass attack of Relax, It’s Science returns to fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them are new act Bled Notes (Julie Kestner and Co.) and Lincoln act Brazen Throats (members of Nanahara) who says this will be their last show ever. Come say goodbye at 9 p.m. $5.

And finally, tomorrow night is the third annual Bennie Does Bowie show at The Waiting Room. See Bennie and the Gents (along with special guests) take on the Bowie catalog. The Beat Seekers open at 9 p.m. $10.

And that’s it for shows. If I missed yours put it in the comments section.

Finally, today is your last chance to get in on the drawing for a copy of the Lazy-i Best of 2017 Comp CD.

The collection includes my favorite indie tunes from last year, including songs from SUSTO, David Nance, Alvvays, Luna, The Lupines, LCD Soundsystem, Digital Leather, Beck, CLOSENESS, King Krule, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile and lots more. The full track listing is here, or take a listen if you have Spotify.

Want one? Enter to my drawing to win a copy of this limited-edition, hand-crafted CD. To enter, either: 1. Send an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com, or 2) Write a comment on one of my Lazy-i related posts in Facebook, or 3) Retweet a Lazy-i tweet. You also can enter by sending me a direct message in Facebook or Twitter. Hurry, contest deadline is tonight (Jan. 5) at midnight!

