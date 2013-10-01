High Up drops new single, announces tour; Josh Hoyer drops EP and hits the road…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

High Up yesterday dropped a new single from their upcoming debut LP You Are Here, which comes out on Team Love Feb. 23. “Alabama to the Basement” is the album’s lead-off track. Check it below.

The band also announced a full U.S. that will kick off in Chicago March 1 and will include shows in Nashville, Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Omaha at The Slowdown March 31.



And then this morning I got an email from Silver Street Records announcing that Josh Hoyer released a new 3-song EP Jan. 26 called The End of the Night. The album is the result of a writing collaboration between Hoyer, veteran Nashville songwriter Jay Knowles (Harry Connick Jr, Blake Shelton), and producer Jon Coleman, Trace Adkins’ band leader and producer.

The new EP is a prelude to Hoyer’s next full-length studio album to be recorded this spring and released in Europe in August on Silver Street Records. The release will be followed by a fall European tour, and a U.S. release in early 2019. Hoyer currently is touring the U.S. with his band Soul Colossal with over 50 shows scheduled in 2018, and an additional thirty dates scheduled for the fall European tour.

Hey, here’s a novel idea: How about a joint High Up / Josh Hoyer tour? Despite coming from different parts of the music industry, the bands’ styles definitely complement each other.

* * *

