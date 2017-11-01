Saddle Creek Records signs singer/songwriter Stef Chura…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This morning Saddle Creek Records announced it signed Detriot singer/songwriter Stef Chura. Chura released Messes this year on Detriot’s Urinal Cale Records. Pitchfork gave it a respectable 7.2 rating. Her sound falls in line with Creek’s past two rather successful signings: Big Thief and Hop Along. Says AllMusic: “Equally influenced by ’90s alternative/indie rock and ’60s-’70s folk-rock, she has a distinctive fingerpicked guitar style and an unmistakable twangy voice.”

More from her AllMusic.com bio: “After moving from upstate Michigan to Ypsilanti in 2009, she began performing solo and releasing demo tapes, quickly becoming a fixture of the local music scene. She put together a band with Amber Fellows and Shelley Salant (both later of Rebel Kind) in 2010, and they released a tape in 2011. She moved to Detroit in 2012, played bass in a few local bands, and released more of her own material on cassette. After meeting drummer Ryan Clancy (Jamaican Queens, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.) in 2014, the two began playing together. They recorded Chura’s debut studio album, Messes, in 2015 with engineer Fred Thomas, who also played on the album.”

Saddle Creek will reissue Messes on CD, cassette and LP Feb. 2, including a limited run of 150 colored vinyl exclusively at the Saddle Creek store. All this “ahead of new material from Chura in the near future.”

Vinyl collectors will be interested to hear that Messes also came out in limited “glitter and liquid vinyl” editions from Fonoflo.

Of course you can hear Messes now on Bandcamp (below):

<a href="http://stefchuraband.bandcamp.com/album/messes">Messes by stef chura</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.