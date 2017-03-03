Tragic Jack, BFF, Dave Goldberg tonight; Lookout Lounge’s terrible twos; Head of Femur, Flowers Forever Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another light weekend for rock shows.

One notable tonight is at fabulous O’Leaver’s where Tragic Jack, a new band that includes among its members Marty Amsler of The Millions, opens for Angelo Delsenno & The Empty Sky and Bazile Mills. $5, 10 p.m.

Also tonight and tomorrow, Lookout Lounge is celebrating its two year anniversary with a couple free shows. Tonight is hardcore night (RAF among the acts); tomorrow night features Cordial Spew, Beat Seekers, Wolf Dealer, among others. Tonight’s show starts at 7, tomorrow starts at 6. More info here.

It’s also Benson First Friday. Among the artists featured is none other than Omaha legend Dave Goldberg, who is showing kinetic light sculptures at Petshop Gallery, 2725 No. 62nd St, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Also part of BFF is an art opening at The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St., featuring the Midwest Fiber Arts Alliance. The gallery, which is owned/operated by my wife, is located in the east bay of the Masonic Temple building across the street from Max I Walker. Drop on by and have a beer and say hello. We’ll be there from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday’s looking pretty empty. If you know of something good happening, put it in the comments section.

Finally, Sunday Head of Femur heads to Reverb Lounge. The band is celebrating the release of fourth album, Hear! Hear! Tunemaker (2017, Sower Records), with Flowers Forever and Sights. $10, 8:30 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

