New Tim Kasher; 21 Saloon closes; Cherry Glazerr, Slow Hollows, Young and Heartless, Museum Mouth tonight…

The second single off Tim Kasher’s upcoming debut on Cursive’s new label, 15 Passenger, hit the internet yesterday. “Break Me Open” is a gorgeous heart-break pop song that floats on a cushion of lovely strings. Kind of reminds me of “From the Hips,” not sure why. Check it out below. Tim’s doing the presale at Bandcamp for No Resolution; the album comes out March 3.

Word went around yesterday that The 21st Saloon on south 96th St. is now closed. The venue focused on blues shows and “while blues shows were generally well-attended, it was not enough to pay the bills.” Sounds like Blues Society of Omaha is moving some of its series to Chrome Lounge on 85th and Park Drive. 21st Saloon had been around since 2012. Any time a club that features live music closes it’s not a good sign for the health of the city’s overall music scene…

It’s been awhile, but there’s actually a touring indie rock band playing tonight at Slowdown Jr. California garage band Cherry Glazerr got its start on Burger Records, while their latest, Apocalipstick, is out on Secretly Canadian. Opening is LA-based indie band Slow Hollows (Danger Collective Records). $14, 8 p.m.

Also tonight, The Milk Run has Young and Heartless (Hopeless Records) with Kississippi (Soft Speak Records) and Museum Mouth (Equal Vision). $10, 9 p.m.

