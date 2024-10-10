MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Ryan Davis, Pixel Grip tonight…

MJ Lenderman, right, performing with Wednesday at The Slowdown May 31. Lenderman and his band plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight at The Waiting Room, North Carolina singer/songwriter MJ Lenderman headlines with his band, The Wind. Lenderman’s latest album, Manning Fireworks (2024, Anti-), has been at the top of the College Radio Charts for a couple weeks (just above the new Nick Cave album), and is one of my favorites for 2024.

Along with Waxahatchee, Cassandra Jenkins and Wednesday (in which he plays lead guitar), Lenderman is at the forefront of the current folk-rock trend in indie music, one that owes a lot to artists like Neil Young, Jackson Browne, CSN and the ’70s folk-rock acts that came before them.

Based on his past set lists, expect about a 20-song set tonight heavy with tracks from the new record. Lenderman has been rolling out covers of songs by Vic Chesnutt, Lucinda Williams, Wednesday and Smog on this tour. Who will he cover tonight? Opening for Lenderman is Jeffersonville, Indiana, folk rocker Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band. $25, 8 p.m.

Also tonight just around the corner at Reverb Lounge, Chicago industrial/dark wave/EBM trio Pixel Grip headlines. LA synth/dance act Madeline Goldstein opens at 8 p.m. $25.

