Preview: Future Islands, Open Mike Eagle at The Admiral tonight…

It’s been years since Future Islands played Omaha; in fact, according to my notes, the last show was back in 2017 at The Waiting Room.

Based on recent videos, the band hasn’t changed much both sonically and performance-wise. Frontman Sam Herring is still the center of attention, emoting as if acting out a Shakespearean soliloquy backed by three players frozen in place.

Veterans of past Future Islands shows can pick their favorite Herring-ism from a list that includes:

— Picking the imaginary berry and eating it (along with his hand)

— Pounding his chest, hard, like a gorilla

— Reaching into his chest and pulling out his heart, and eating it (along with his hand)

— Swinging his fist round-house style, hard and wide, just like Elvis

— And “Hello God, it’s me, Samuel” (performed earnestly, On the Waterfront Bando-style, while looking up toward an imaginary moon).

Then there’s the dance moves: the twist, the low dips, the high kicks. Herring sells it and sells it well. He is fun to watch, only because it looks like he’s really enjoying himself up there on stage.

I was a wee bit surprised the band was booked to play the largish Admiral until I noticed they have around 2.8 million monthly listeners in Spotify. Their biggest hit, “Seasons (Waiting on You,” from Singles (2014, 4AD), has over 138 million plays.

Their latest album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore (2024, 4AD), carries on their long-running, somewhat simplistic sound — peppy kick drum, synth cushion, bass bounce, and Herring. The difference is Herring appears to have lost the odd growl that characterized early recordings, and that’s probably for the best. Their current single, “The Tower,” is enjoying heavy rotation on Sirius XMU.

<a href="https://futureislands.bandcamp.com/album/people-who-aren-t-there-anymore">People Who Aren’t There Anymore by Future Islands</a>

Opening act Open Mike Eagle, a.k.a. Michael W. Eagle, is described in Wiki as an LA-based hip-hop artist and comedian with Chicago roots who credits They Might Be Giants as an influence. His 2017 concept album, Robert Taylor Homes, made it on both Rolling Stone‘s and Pitchfork’s top-50 list that year. The Eagle takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.

<a href="https://openmikeeagle360.bandcamp.com/album/a-special-episode-of-ep">A Special Episode Of – EP by Open Mike Eagle</a>

One other show of note tonight: Self-proclaimed Colorado plant-rock act No Fauna headlines at The Sydney in Benson. They sound like proggy PUP on their latest EP, Winter (2025, Iggy Longerelle), Locals The Ivory Claws and Box Eats Miah also are on the bill. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://nofauna.bandcamp.com/album/winter">winter by no fauna</a>

