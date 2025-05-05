Julien Baker/Torres cancel; updated touring indie calendar…

Elvis Costello performing in Memorial Park in August 2021. He and his band, The Imposters, are playing Steelhouse Omaha Oct. 22.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The Julien Baker & Torres concert, slated for May 12 at The Admiral, was cancelled over the weekend. The reason: “Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health.” Refunds are being issued.

We’re just entering the spring tour season but most of the summer tours have been announced, and the schedule is looking kinda light indie-music-wise. However, last-minute touring shows pop up now and then.

Below is the updated list of touring indie bands on my radar. Let me know what I’m missing. The standouts (for me, anyway) are Florist, Built to Spill, Maha Festival, Rilo Kiley, Samia, Father John Misty and Elvis Costello.

– Future Islands, May 7 at The Admiral

– J ulien Baker & Torres, May 12 CANCELED

CANCELED – Being Dead, May 13 at Reverb

– Black Country, New Road, May 14 at Slowdown

– Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room

– Anna McClellan, May 17 at Slowdown

– Friko, May 20 at Reverb

– Florist, May 24 at Reverb

– Southern Culture on the Skids, May 27 at Waiting Room

– Panchiko, June 8 at The Slowdown

– Samantha Crain, June 17 at Reverb

– Har Mar Superstar, June 20 at Reverb

– Michael Cera Palen, June 24 at Reverb

– The English Beat, June 24 at The Waiting Room

– Holy Fawn, June 25 at Reverb

– Tripping Daisy, June 27 at The Waiting Room

– Hurray for the Riff Raff, July 15 CANCELED

CANCELED – The Avett Brothers, July 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– Built to Spill, July 20 at The Waiting Room

– Maha Festival, Aug. 2 at RiverFront Park

– Laura Jane Grace & Band, Aug. 2 at The Slowdown

– The Head and the Heart, Aug. 10 at Astro Amphitheater

– Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 18 at The Astro

– Brooks Nielsen (of Growlers), Sept. 8 at The Waiting Room

– Rilo Kiley, Sept. 17 at The Astro Amphitheater

– The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Sept. 23 at Slowdown

– Swans, Sept 28 at The Waiting Room

– Samia, Sept. 29 at The Waiting Room

– Father John Misty, Sept. 30 at Astro Theater

– Franz Ferdinand, Oct. 7 at The Admiral

– Elvis Costello & The Imposter, Oct. 22 at Steelhouse Omaha

* * *

