Boxknife, Size Queen, #BFF tonight; Minne Lussa, Saturday; X, TV Star, Heavy Clippings Sunday…

X, circa 1979. They still look just like that, btw. See them on their farewell tour Sunday night at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Before we get to this weekend’s rock shows, a reminder that it’s the first Friday of July which means Benson First Friday (#BFF). Galleries and other businesses up and down Maple Street will be celebrating art openings tonight. Among them, our very own Ming Toy Gallery, which this month features the amazing art of Jenna Jaffery. Read my feature profile on Jenna and stop by the gallery (located at 6066 Maple Street, right door to Legend Comics and Coffee) between 6 and 9 p.m. to check out her art, have a drink and say hi. See you there.

After you swing by Ming Toy, head on over to Reverb Lounge for the GRRRL Camp showcase headlined by LinOmaha noise-rock band Size Queen. KC self-described “queer dark-pop band” Boxknife is also on the bill. Lincoln’s Ghostlike opens the festivities at 8:30 p.m. $10. BTW, GRRRL Camp is right around the corner – July 19-20 at Falconwood Park. More info here.

<a href="https://sizequeen69.bandcamp.com/album/size-queen-demo-24">SIZE QUEEN DEMO 24 by SIZE QUEEN</a>

<a href="https://boxknife.bandcamp.com/track/venus-in-aries">VENUS IN ARIES by BOXKNIFE</a>

<a href="https://ghostlikelnk.bandcamp.com/album/pull">Pull by Ghostlike</a>

Saturday night it’s back to Reverb Lounge for another three-band bill this time with local, laid-back indie from Bazile Mills, Minne Lussa and Fox (Jessica Errett, Marta Fiedler and Co.). $15, 7:30 p.m.

<a href="https://bazilemills.bandcamp.com/track/song-for-maria">Song for Maria by Bazile Mills</a>

<a href="https://minnelussa.bandcamp.com/album/ukigumo-floating-clouds">Ukigumo (Floating Clouds) by Minne Lussa</a>

Also Saturday night, fabulous O’Leaver’s continues its free concert series with Radical Sabbatical and Aircraft Grade. 9 p.m. and, uh, FREE.

<a href="https://aircraftgrade.bandcamp.com/album/tonight-we-stare-at-the-lights">Tonight, We Stare at the Lights by Aircraft Grade</a>

And then along comes Sunday and two competing shows in Benson.

On top of the list is the last hurrah concert by Los Angeles first wave band, X. This concert features the original line-up — Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and DJ Bonebrake — in what we’re being told will be their last tour ever. Opening is Jesse Ahern (Dummy Luck Music/PIAS). This is it, folks, last stop on the X train. I’m a little surprised it isn’t sold out yet. $40. 8 p.m.

<a href="https://xtheband.bandcamp.com/album/smoke-fiction">Smoke & Fiction by X</a>

Meanwhile, around the corner at Reverb Lounge, Seattle shoegaze band TV Star headlines. These guys sound like they grew up listening to Teenage Fanclub for sure. This ticket line-up, again, is loaded with local noise-punk bands Heavy Clippings and Cupholder. $10, 8 p.m. Choose wisely.

<a href="https://tvstar.bandcamp.com/album/tvxp">TVXP by TV Star, Spiral XP</a>

And that’s all I got. I’m praying to the rock gods that we don’t get any hailstone/flooding weather this weekend so I can go to these shows! If I missed yours, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

