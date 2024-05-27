Eric Bachmann (one ticket left), Flooding, Size Queen tonight… 

Flooding plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Eric Bachmann is tonight at Ming Toy. I mention this because there’s one ticket left out of the 40 originally made available. I’d love to see this (possibly) inaugural show sell out.

You could be that lucky person who snags the final ticket. It’s $25 and available only from the Undertow website, right here, where all the information about the show is available. There are NO tickets available at the door. The location is Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple Street, right next door to Legend Comics and Coffee in downtown Benson. Doors at 7, show at 8 with no opening acts. I’m excited and a little bit nervous, but isn’t that the recipe for every success?

I’ll let you know how it went tomorrow.

<a href="https://ericbachmann.bandcamp.com/album/eric-bachmann-live-at-colorows-cave">Eric Bachmann – Live at Colorow's Cave by Eric Bachmann</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Also tonight on this busy Memorial Day, Kansas City slowcore trio Flooding plays at Reverb Lounge. Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Rose Brown, the band’s music gives a nod to Bedhead’s somber guitar jangle before inevitably exploding into sound. Opening for Flooding are Omaha noise-punk bands Western Haikus and Size Queen. 8 p.m., $12.

<a href="https://floodingks.bandcamp.com/album/silhouette-machine">Silhouette Machine by Flooding</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.