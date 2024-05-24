Domestica, Wagon Blasters, Broke Loose, Optic Sink, David Nance/Mowed Sound, Matt Whipkey tonight; Facet, Leafblower Sunday…

Memphis post-punk trio Optic Sink plays at Grapefruit Records tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a freaking log-jam of great shows tonight (Friday).

Top of my list is an old-school combination – Lincoln power-punk trio Domestica and Gary Dean Davis’ tractor-punk sensations Wagon Blasters at The Sydney in Benson. Who remembers when Mercy Rule and Frontier Trust played shows together in Omaha and Lincoln back in the mid-‘90s? Well it should be just like that except completely different. Both are opening for Glenn Antonucci’s alt-country-rock band The Broke Loose (think midwestern Centro-matic). $10, 9 p.m. Bring your earplugs…

<a href="https://thebrokeloose.bandcamp.com/track/flyaway">Flyaway by The Broke Loose</a>

Meanwhile, down at Grapefruit Records in the Old Market (1125 Jackson St.), Memphis post-punk trio Optic Sink plays an in-store show with local heroes David Nance and Mowed Sound. Fronted by Natalie Hoffman (NOTS) with Ben Bauermeister (Magic Kids) and Keith Cooper (Jack Oblivion & The Sheiks), Optic Sink is a synth-heavy First Wave-style dance-punk riot whose latest, Glass Blocks, was released last September by Feel It Records (Their 2020 debut was released by Goner). David Nance and Co. should be red-hot, having been on the road supporting their Third Man Records full-length debut. DJ Justis Brokenrope kicks things off at 7:45 p.m. $15.

<a href="https://opticsink.bandcamp.com/album/glass-blocks">Glass Blocks by Optic Sink</a>

Also tonight… did you know that The Jewell in the Capital District just reopened? Well it did, and in addition to jazz, the new Jewell is supporting local acts of all genres. F’r example, tonight the have The Matt Whipkey Duo (which features guitarist Mike Friedman). It’s a free show and starts at 7:30.

Sunday night, Oakland, California, noise-punk trio Facet headlines at Reverb Lounge. Clearly inspired by ‘90s acts like Unwound and Unsane, their sound is hard, angular, post-hardcore. Joining them on the bill is Omaha noise band Living Conditions and post-punk monsters Leafblower, who kicks things off at 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="https://facet.bandcamp.com/album/facet">Facet by Facet</a>

Just a head’s up – we’re down to five tickets remaining for Monday’s Eric Bachmann show at Ming Toy Gallery. Snag one while you can from The Undertow Website. More info about that show is right here. I also may or may not have an interview with Bachmann going up on the site tomorrow – it depends on if he gets in touch with me today.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.