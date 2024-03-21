TBT: Statistics’ Leave Your Name turns 20; Kim Darling, Dream Machine tonight…

Statistics, Leave Your Name (2004, Jade Tree)

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This Tinnitist story captured in my Google Alerts web caught my attention: A reposting of that publication’s 2004 review of Statistic’s Leave Your Name, an album released on venerable label Jade Tree Records on Jan. 20, 2004. Omaha was in the middle of its second indie golden age with Saddle Creek Records gaining global notoriety and Omaha being hailed as the next Seattle. What better time for Denver Dalley to venture out from his role as guitarist in Desaparecidos to release a solo album?

A glance at the Album of the Year archive indicates that the record got decent reviews, including a very respectable 4-star review from AllMusic and a “B” grade from SPIN. But it was Pitchfork who really drug down the review matrix with a lowly 4.0 out of 10 rating (Pitchfork would go one step further, giving the follow-up, Often Lie, a rare 1.0 rating – harsh!).

Re-listening to the CD promo copy I received from Jade Tree 20 years ago, I think Leave Your Name holds up pretty well, certainly right up there with the Saddle Creek stuff released during the same era. A number of Creek regulars took part in the recording (and is that an uncredited Conor Oberst adding the vocal to “Accomplishment” or is Denver just trying to sound like Conor?). Not to be outdone, here’s the Lazy-i review of the album from 2004, with the obligatory pull-quote: “Though this is far from where he wants to be, it more clearly defines his position on the musical map.”

Check out Leave Your Name on Bandcamp, below:

<a href="https://statistics1.bandcamp.com/album/leave-your-name">Leave Your Name by Statistics</a>

A couple things happening tonight in Benson:

Tonight our art gallery, Ming Toy at 6066 Maple St., is hosting an artist reception for Kim Darling’s Unleashed show. Kim was out of country when the show opened March 2, but she’s back and will be on hand tonight for this special reception that runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Also tonight, Netherlands-based psych-rock group Dream Machine headlines at Reverb Lounge. They’ve released stuff on Castle Face Records, though their latest, Living the Dream, was self-released. It’s throwback synth-prog. Joining them tonight is Cole Eisenmenger of Wyrmwood and Doom Lagoon. 8 p.m., $15.

<a href="https://dreammachine432.bandcamp.com/album/living-the-dream">Living the Dream by Dream Machine</a>

