Sun June, Wild Pink tonight at Reverb Lounge…

Sun June plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

By Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Only one touring indie show of note this weekend…

Austin-based Sun June call their sound “regret pop,” I guess because there’s an overhanging sense of ennui that permeates all their songs. At the creative heart of the matter is vocalist Laura Calwell and guitarist Stephen Salisbury, who (according to their record label – Run for Cover Records), are a “couple,” or at least were when the band’s second album, Somewhere, was released in 2021. However, according to Wiki, Calwell and Salisbury lived 1,300 miles apart when they created Bad Dream Jaguar (2023, Run for Cover) – another introspective, melancholy collection.

Playing at Reverb tonight with Sun June are New Yorkers Wild Pink. The band just released their new single, “Air Drumming Fix You,” on Fire Talk Records, but have spent most of their career on sturdy indie label Tiny Engines Records. Fronted by singer/songwriter John Ross, songs like “Amalfi” and “The Wind Was Like a Train” from 2021’s A Billion Little Lights are remiscent of acts like Destroyer and Strand of Oaks. A little more upbeat than Sun June for sure, but no less sentimental.

This is really a double-headliner bill and a bargain at $25. Showtime at Reverb is 8 p.m.

<a href="https://sunjune.bandcamp.com/album/bad-dream-jaguar">Bad Dream Jaguar by Sun June</a>

<a href="https://wildpink.bandcamp.com/track/air-drumming-fix-you">Air Drumming Fix You by Wild Pink</a>

Also tonight, at The Waiting Room hosts local headliner Fontenelle for a show that also includes Wake Sessions and Ebba Rose. $12, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://fontenelle.bandcamp.com/track/sevensixteen">sevensixteen by Fontenelle</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

