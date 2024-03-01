BFF, Uh Oh, Estrogen Projection tonight; Clarence Tilton, GoodView Saturday…

Kim Darling’s “Unleashed” opens tonight at Ming Toy Gallery as part of #BFF.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Before we get to the limited offerings of indie music this week, a quick reminder that it’s the first Friday of the month and that means Benson First Friday (#BFF) is in effect tonight up and down Maple Street. Check out art from local artists in venues throughout Benson, including at the Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St., where tonight we’ll be celebrating an opening and installation by artist Kim Darling called “Unleashed.” The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by and say hi!

As part of #BFF, a new gallery venue, called Floors Floors Floors at 7052 Maple St., is hosting five artists and two bands – Uh Oh and Estrogen Projection. This appears to be the old David’s Flooring place on the north side of Maple before you get into Benson proper driving east. Anyway, bands start at 8:30 and admission is free.

<a href="https://uhoh.bandcamp.com/album/cicada-songs">Cicada Songs by Uh Oh</a>

It’s also Bandcamp Friday, which means if you buy your music from Bandcamp today the website will waive its fees and pass all the cash to the artists. Do it!

Saturday night, Omaha’s alt country mavericks Clarence Tilton headlines at Slowdown Jr. Joining them is the elusive B.B. Sledge (“elusive” in that I keep missing these folks when they play). $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://clarencetiltonband.bandcamp.com/album/start-already-lost">Start Already Lost by Clarence Tilton</a>

Also Saturday night, “Spacerock” trio GoodView celebrates their album release at fabulous O’Leaver’s. The band Wedding opens the show at 9 p.m. and this one also is absolutely free.

<a href="https://thefoxholeomaha.bandcamp.com/album/goodview-safespace-foot-ox-the-fox-hole-10-19-23">GoodView | SafeSpace | Foot Ox @ The Fox Hole 10/19/23 by GoodView</a>

Finally, The Sydney in Benson has Jeff in Leather Saturday night with Teetah and Ladie Muerte. $10, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.