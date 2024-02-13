Travel alert: Waxahatchee, Nation of Language expand tour… past Nebraska…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tuesday is the hot day for announcing tours and shows and we’re having our share of Americana and country shows announced here in Omaha, but little to no indie.

Case in point, modern post-punk act Nation of Language today announced an expanded 2024 tour that takes them just about everywhere, except Nebraska. Closest pass:

Apr 06 – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 07 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 09 – The Pageant, St Louis, MO (w/ Beach Fossils)

Apr 10 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS (w/ Beach Fossils)

Amazing indie standouts Waxahatchee also today announced an extended tour, that goes everywhere but here. Closest pass:

April 18 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

April 19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

April 20 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ^

Check out the new Waxahatchee track that also just dropped today:

* * *

