Outlandia Festival announces ’24 dates (Aug. 8-9); Lettuce tonight; Lincoln Exposed continues…

A scene from the 2023 Outlandia Festival.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

While we wait for a Maha Festival announcement, the fine folks at the Outlandia Festival have announced the dates for their 2024 festival — Aug. 9-10, again at Falconwood Park in Bellevue. No other info was provided, though I suspect a line-up announcement is imminent. I’ve got a funny feeling that this is Outlandia’s year to dominate the local festival season…

Not much for touring indie rock shows again this weekend. Things take a turn for the better next week.

Tonight at The Astro in La Vista, Boston funk band Lettuce headlines. They’ve self-released most of their bouncy instrumental albums. Nigel Hall opens with a DJ set at 8 p.m. $35-$65.

Also tonight, local singer/songwriter Ebba Rose headlines at Reverb Lounge with The Pickles of Dill and Nick Lytle. 8 p.m. $15.

And Lincoln Exposed 2024 continues. The sched is below. Tickets are $12 per night or $35 for an all access pass that gets you into everything all weekend. You can buy them online here or in person at the Bourbon Theater.

LINCOLN EXPOSED 2024

Friday

ZOO BAR (21+)

5-5:40 – Corson Branch Buzzard Club

6-6:40 – Scott Severin & Stateleigh Holmes

7-7:40 – Dirty Talker

8-8:40 – LaPerm

9-9:40 – Crack Mountain

10-10:40 – Red Cities

11-11:40 – The Killigans

12-12:40 – The Midland Band

DUFFY’S TAVERN (21+)

6:40 – 7:20 – Mudpuddles

7:40 – 8:20 – The Allendales

8:40 – 9:20 – FAHR

9:40 – 10:20 – The Bottle Tops

10:40 – 11:20 – Dip Tet

11:40 – 12:20 – Ro Hempel Band

BOURBON THEATRE (ALL AGES)

6:20 – 7 – quiet2quiet

7:20 – 8 – The Other Side Of Now

8:20 – 9 – Sweats

9:20 – 10 – Accidentology

10:20 – 11- The Wildwoods

11:20 – 12 – Universe Contest

1867 BAR (21+)

5:40 – 6:20 – Will Hutchinson Trio

6:40 – 7:20 – Blondo

7:40 – 8:20 – Witherpoint

8:40 – 9:20 – Ghost Town Radio

9:40 – 10:20 – Guilt Vacation

10:40 – 11:20 – Wagon

11:40 – 12:20 – Night Push

12:40 – 1:20 – Means To An End

Saturday

ZOO BAR (21+)

5 – 5:40 – 23rd Vibration

6 – 6:40 – In the Pocket featuring Nebraska Jr.

7 – 7:40 – Scallywags

8 – 8:40 – Cobras

9 – 9:40 – The NitroBats

10 – 10:40 – Fall Break

11 – 11:40 – Emily Bass and the Near Miracle

12 – 12:40 – Mad Dog and the 20/20s

1 -1:40 – Black Ophanim

DUFFY’S TAVERN (21+)

6:40 – 7:20 – Powerful Science

7:40 – 8:20 – Aage Birch

8:40 – 9:20 – Ghostlike

9:40 – 10:20 – Head of Femur

10:40 – 11:20 – The Obscurants

11:40 – 12:20 – The Machete Archive

12:40 – 1:20 – Wicked Bones

BOURBON THEATRE (ALL AGES)

6:20 – 7 – Orion Walsh & the Rambling Hearts

7:20 – 8 – The JV Allstars

8:20 – 9 – Vera Devorah

9:20 – 10 – Estrogen Projection

10:20 – 11 – Verse and the Vices

11:20 – 12 – Dark Oceanz Live

1867 BAR (21+)

5:40 – 6:20 – Floating Opera

6:40 – 7:20 – ((ECHO))

7:40 – 8:20 – The Credentials

8:40 – 9:20 – Letters From Friends

9:40 – 10:20 – Cuddlebone

10:40 – 11:20 – Parking Lot Party

11:40 – 12:20 – Dudes Gone Rude

12:40 – 1:20 – Wick O’ Rya

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.