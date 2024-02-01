MX Lonely, Western Haikus, Cupholder tonight at Blindspot…

Brooklyn’s MX Lonely play tonight at Blindspot.

Blindspot, the all-ages venue located at 619 So. 20th St., apparently hosted BIB’s tour kick-off show last night, based on some online footage from the socials. Secret show? I didn’t see it listed on the Blindspot Instagram page. But that’s the way it can be with these DIY spaces. The fact that Blindspot is even putting their address on flyers now is a massive step forward.

Tonight, Blindspot welcomes in February with Brooklyn indie band MX Lonely, whose sound has been described as a combination of shoe-gaze and grunge. Shoe-grunge? Grunge-gazers? Hey, let’s nix it the labels, shall we?

They’re on the road supporting the upcoming release of their Spit EP on Boston label Candlepin Records, which, according to Brooklyn Vegan (who no doubt got the info from a one-sheet), is a follow-up to their 2022 LP Cadonia. The latest single, “Too Many Pwr Chords,” comes with a video that is a cautionary tale about jogging with your bandmates.

Opening the show tonight is Omaha underground buzz bands Western Haikus and Cupholder. This is a nice get by Blindspot, which more often hosts metal and hardcore shows. $10, 7:30 p.m. Will this ripe old indie hipster infiltrate this youth-targeted DIY space tonight? Maybe….

This is last touring indie show for a couple weeks, so get it in or regret not going… Here’s the latest touring-indie-band Omaha calendar:

— Feb. 16 – David Nance and Mowed Sound LP release at Reverb

— Feb. 17 – Matthew Sweet at Waiting Room

— Feb. 19 – Yo La Tengo at Waiting Room

— Feb. 24 – Porno for Pyros at The Astro

— Feb. 29 – Katy Kirby at Reverb

— March 6 – Jenny Lewis at The Admiral

— March 18 – Color Green at Reverb

— March 22 – Sun June, Wild Pink at Reverb

— April 14 – Twin Tribes at Rev erb

— April 20 – Rosali at O’Leaver’s

— April 24 – Sheer Mag at Reverb

