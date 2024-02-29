Katy Kirby, Allegra Krieger, Owen Justice tonight at Reverb Lounge…

Katy Kirby plays tonigh at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Nashville indie singer/songwriter Katy Kirby could easily be bundled into that crowded talent pool that makes up Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records roster. Her quiet, introspective take on coffee-shop-comfortable indie folk carries an authenticity thanks to its relationship perspectives, a quality which has almost become an indie trope for singer/songwriters who currently dominate today’s college music.

Her latest album, Blue Raspberry (2024, Anti-), is a “exegesis of Kirby’s first queer relationship,” according to the one-sheet. “Exegesis,” by the way, means critical explanation or interpretation of a text, especially of scripture, according to Google. Yes, I looked it up, along with “vicissitude,” which was used in the Pitchfork review, as in “Blue Raspberry proves that Kirby is particularly dialed in on these vicissitudes of intimacy. With a little fine-tuning, she could transcend.” I’m still not sure what the writer meant, however, though she gave the record a 7.4 rating.

Anyway, Katy Kirby plays tonight at Reverb Lounge. Joining her is New York singer/songwriter Allegra Krieger, whose fourth album, I Keep My feet on the Fragile Plane, is a collection of quiet acoustic reflections released by Double Double Whammy last year. Omaha singer/songwriter Owen Justice opens the show at 8 p.m. $18.

<a href="https://katykirbyon.bandcamp.com/album/blue-raspberry">Blue Raspberry by Katy Kirby</a>

<a href="https://allegrakrieger.bandcamp.com/album/i-keep-my-feet-on-the-fragile-plane">I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane by Allegra Krieger</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.