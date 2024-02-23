Che Arthur, Healer tonight; Virgin Mary Pistol Grip album release show, Porno for Pyros Saturday…

Virgin Mary Pistol Grip celebrates an album release Saturday night at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Onto the weekend…

On All Your Tomorrows Were Decided Today, an album originally released 20 years ago that was remastered and rereleased last year, Chicago’s Che Arthur boasts a static, ’90s DIY post-rock sound reminiscent of acts like Silkworm and Husker Du. Strangely, other than a new track release this year, it’s the only album on his Spotify page. Anyway, Che Arthur is playing tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s for a show in which our very own Healer is the headliner. Colin the Rocket Scientist opens at 9:30 p.m., and this one’s Free!

<a href="https://chearthur.bandcamp.com/album/all-of-your-tomorrows-were-decided-today-20th-anniversary-remaster-bonus-tracks">All Of Your Tomorrows Were Decided Today [20th anniversary remaster + bonus tracks] by Che Arthur</a>

Somehow over the years I’ve managed to miss Virgin Mary Pistol Grip. I must have seen them at some point as they’ve been around for over a decade. After listening to a few tracks of their latest album, Just a Little More Love, I have to wonder what I’ve been missing. The four-piece celebrates the release of that album Saturday night at Reverb Lounge, an album recorded with LA producer Bob Marlette (Filter, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, among others). Dear Neighbor also is on the bill. Waiting for Parry opens at 8 p.m. $10

Meanwhile, out at the new Astro Theater in La Vista Saturday night, Perry Ferrell’s other band, Porno for Pyros, is playing a rescheduled date for their “Horns, Thorns En Halos Farewell Tour.” British trio Tigercub opens at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $69.

Also Saturday night, Garst headlines at The Slowdown with a slew of locals including Jack, Social Cinema and Bad Self Portraits. 8 p.m., $12.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.