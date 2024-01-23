David Nance and Mowed Sound drop second single off Third Man release; spring calendar update…

A screencap from the new David Nance & Mowed Sound video for “Tumbleweed.”

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

David Nance and Mowed Sound dropped the second single, “Tumbleweed,” off their upcoming self-titled album to be released on Jack White’s Third Man Records Feb. 9. The video is pretty trippy.

The song was “written in less than five minutes in a car ride on the Fourth of July, 2021,” according to the TMR press release. “The whole album is a big magic trick,” Nance said, “most of these songs were written as country songs and then were perverted into different forms…but it sure as shit isn’t a country record.”

In addition to the band, local heroes Megan Siebe and Skye Junginger make guest appearances. Pre-order here.

The David Nance & Mowed Sound Feb. 16 album release show at Reverb Lounge is one of the spotlight concerts in Omaha winter music calendar. Here’s the latest list of touring indie shows through Spring. Next up: that MX Lonely show at the mysterious Blindspot…

— Feb. 1 – MX Lonely at Blindspot

— Feb. 16 – David Nance and Mowed Sound LP release at Reverb

— Feb. 17 – Matthew Sweet at Waiting Room

— Feb. 19 – Yo La Tengo at Waiting Room

— Feb. 24 – Porno for Pyros at The Astro

— Feb. 29 – Katy Kirby at Reverb

— March 6 – Jenny Lewis at The Admiral

— March 18 – Color Green at Reverb

— March 22 – Sun June, Wild Pink at Reverb

— April 14 – Twin Tribes at Reverb

— April 20 – Rosali at O’Leaver’s

— April 24 – Sheer Mag at Reverb

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2024 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.