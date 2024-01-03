Another long, cold, show-less winter?…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last year, the first touring indie rock show I attended was Lala Lala and Minne Lussa at Slowdown Jr. on March 12. So, basically, no rock shows after the holidays until spring. Despite Omaha having added two state-of-the-art live music venues, things won’t be much different this year.

It’s just a fact that we get very few indie shows in the winter months, and I can’t say I blame the venues, who know people are less likely to go out to shows when it’s below-zero outside. Plus, bands don’t want to be driving around the country in the snow. I get it.

Still, there are a couple indie shows worth noting in the next few months, but not at Steelhouse Omaha (only seven shows total booked through the end of February, three of which are comedians), or The Astro (four shows booked leading up to March, including Porno for Pyros Feb. 24).

Here’s your touring indie rock calendar through spring:

– Jan. 11 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters at The Slowdown

– Jan. 21 – Squirrel Flower, Goon, The Dirts at Reverb

– Feb. 17 – Matthew Sweet at The Waiting Room

– Feb. 19 – Yo La Tengo at The Waiting Room

– Feb. 24 – Porno for Pyros at The Astro

– March 6 – Jenny Lewis at The Admiral

Throw in a couple local shows no doubt more shows will be added (probably) — slim pickings, but it looks better than last winter.

To give you context, Minneapolis’ First Avenue/7th St. Entry indie rock calendar doesn’t look much better. Of note, they also have Indigo De Souza Feb. 14, Militarie Gun and Cold War Kids Feb. 24, and Silversun Pickups Feb. 25. In fact, by comparison, Omaha has a better winter calendar, IMHO…

* * *

