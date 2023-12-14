The return of Neva Dinova, tonight at Reverb Lounge…

Neva Dinova at The Slowdown, Dec. 23, 2014. The band, slimmed down to a trio, is playing tonight at Reverb.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight’s Neva Dinova show at Reverb Lounge is sort of a holiday show, to me, anyway. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen good ol’ Jake Bellows after he escaped to the sunny climes of Los Angeles. And now he’s back, this time as Neva Dinova in the form of a power trio with the incomparable Roger Lewis on drums and searingly talented Megan Siebe on bass.

I tried to reach out to Jake for a brief interview in support of this show, but he’s been pretty busy with the tour, which began Dec. 2 in St. Louis and has seen him zig-zag up and down the East Coast before heading to the nation’s breadbasket. If I had been able to get in touch with him I would have asked why he’s touring as Neva Dinova instead of simply as “Jake Bellows,” especially when only he and Roger are the only members of the original band in this configuration. My guess is he would have told me because he loves to perform songs from the Neva Dinova catalogue.

He probably also would have mentioned that all four of Neva Dinova’s studio albums are available again on Eco-mix vinyl via Saddle Creek Records and will be for sale at tonight’s show (the albums’ actual release date is Jan. 14).

He’d probably also mention that he’s been releasing new music as Neva Dinova and is in the process of recording their 4th LP of all original material, which is headed our way next year, along with more touring.

Among that new material is this is the band’s single, “Outside,” released Nov. 16. Produced by Mike Mogis, engineered by Ian Aeillo and Ryan Harvey, mixed by Ian and mastered by Rick Carson, this track had me rediscovering Neva Dinova all over again. Here’s why:

When I think of Neva, 2008’s You May Already Be Dreaming always comes to mind, with standout tracks “Supercomputer” and “Tryptophan” and “She’s a Ghost.” The album epitomizes their sound — a slow-burn band that played (mostly) mid-tempo tracks, either with an acoustic lilt or dense with guitars (they crowded the stage with guitars back then). Jake’s smooth, almost somnambulant vocals had a way of turning everything into a slacker lullaby. Neva always put me in an afternoon mood.

Not so with “Outside.” The track roars open with the coolest guitar line since the metal side of Rust Never Sleeps, the rhythm section pulses forward while Jake sings about being “on the outside looking in” (when, in fact, everyone knows Jake couldn’t be more “inside” – he’s like a friendly cult leader who everyone wants to be around because he’s so dang smart, thoughtful and funny). This one rocks, which had me looking back at the Neva catalog for more.

Needless to say, I’ve already purchased my ticket to tonight’s Neva Dinova show at Reverb Lounge. Joining Jake and Co. is local hip-hop artist Marcey Yates and Doom Flower. The fun starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, and considering the size of Reverb, could sell out. See you there.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2023 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.