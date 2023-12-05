Liz Phair at the Holland; Motherfolk, Kevin Devine at Reverb tonight…

Liz Phair plays tonight at the Holland.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There are plenty of tickets still available to tonight’s Liz Phair concert at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

The “Guyville Tour” celebrates that album’s 30th anniversary and the band will perform it in its entirety. I’m a big Liz fan and count Exile in Guyville among my all-time favorite albums. And yet, I’m not shelling out for this one because I don’t want to see Phair and her band play a seated show in a performance hall designed for orchestras.

Aren’t shows like this one the reason Omaha Performing Arts built Steelhouse? I’m sure there’s a story behind why this is being held at the Holland. Maybe Phair and the promoters insisted on a seated venue (though O-pa has held seated shows as Steelhouse before).

The last time I saw Liz Phair was at Sokol Auditorium back in December 2005. The Admiral would have been a nice option, but we all know that O-pa and One Percent Productions (who runs The Admiral) are competitors…

Charlotteville singer/songwriter Kate Bollinger opens at 7:30 p.m . Bollinger’s 2022 EP, Look at it in the Light, was released on Ghostly International. Ticket prices range from $40 to $80.

Speaking of One Percent, tonight Cincinnati indie band Motherfolk headlines at Reverb Lounge. I’ve not heard of these guys, but I have heard of opener Kevin Devine, formerly of the band Miracle of 86. Devine has toured and recorded with Manchester Orchestra. $22, 8 p.m.

* * *

