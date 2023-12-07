Bright Eyes does John Prine for Christmas; The Wildwoods tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday Bright Eyes released their version of John Prine’s “Christmas in Prison,” a song Prine originally released on a 1993 Christmas EP. The waltz features Conor singing with a middle interlude where Prine talks about his Christmas’s past.

Says Oberst: “It is strange to get a chance to share a track with a hero of mine who has passed on. Normally not something I would do. I don’t like holograms. But I have so much love and affection for John as a person and his music.”

All proceeds generated from the release will go toward four major beneficiaries of John Prine’s charity, The Hello In There Foundation.

Not much happening show-wise this month, though there has been a slew of spring tour announcements – from Slowdive, Echo and the Bunnymen and Adam Ant – none involving Omaha. Cool indie bands continue to route around us despite all these fancy new concert facilities.

Hey, at least we got Neva Dinova Dec. 14, and Icky Blossoms Dec. 26…

And tonight, you have Lincoln folk trio The Wildwoods at Reverb Lounge. Their most recent album is Foxfield Saint John, self-released this past February. Opening is Minneapolis duo Good Morning Bedlam. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://thewildwoods.bandcamp.com/album/foxfield-saint-john">Foxfield Saint John by The Wildwoods</a>

<a href="https://goodmorningbedlam.bandcamp.com/album/lulu">Lulu by Good Morning Bedlam</a>

* * *

