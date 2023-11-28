Pop-punk (emo) night: Teenage Halloween, Bug Heaven, Blondo, Estrogen Projection at Reverb…

Teenage Halloween playes tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

UPDATE: The band order for this show has changed due to Teenage Halloween’s fear of being Omaha’d:

Estrogen Projection – 8 to 8:20

Blondo – 8:35 to 9

Teenage Halloween – 9:15 to 9:55

Bug Heaven – 10:10 to end

Boatloads of people go to those “emo nights” at The Waiting Room, which are nothing more than someone showing up with an iPhone and a playlist. Tonight at Reverb Lounge, you can see real modern emo played live by living breathing bands (OK, maybe they’re pop-punk bands).

Headlining is Asbury Park, New Jersey band Teenage Halloween. Fronted by singer/songwriter Luk Henderiks, the band has released a couple LPs, including their most recent, Till You Return (2023, Don Giovanni). Is it emo? Is it pop-punk? You decide.

<a href="https://teenagehalloween.bandcamp.com/album/till-you-return">Till You Return by Teenage Halloween</a>

Since this is a Black Heart Booking production, it’s a 4-band bill, with three locals supporting (and probably splitting $100 three ways).

Lincoln’s Estrogen Projection opens the show at 8 p.m. The 4-piece all-female pop punk band has an album coming out in December, according to their gram.

Next up is Blondo, a pop-punk band fronted by Alex Malnack.

<a href="https://blondostreet.bandcamp.com/album/heritage">heritage by Blondo</a>

And then, before the headliner, here comes Omaha’s Bug Heaven.

<a href="https://bugheaven.bandcamp.com/album/we-love-to-live-in-hell">We Love to Live in Hell by Bug Heaven</a>

That’s a lot of pop-punk/emo for $15. Like I said, starts at 8 p.m.

* * *

