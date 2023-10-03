Sophia Corinne, Velvet Velvet, Sutter Zachman tonight as part of Pageturners concert series…

Sophia Corinne plays tonight at Pageturners Louge.

by TIm McMahan,Lazy-i.com

Pageturners Lounge, the sleepy little bar located on the edge of Dundee that’s partially owned by Conor Oberst, is really stepping up with its bookings.

Tonight they’ve got Nashville singer/songwriter Sophia Corinne, whose latest album, Isabel, was released this past June by Seattle’s Ghost Mountain Records, whose goal as a label is “to support incredible indie artists by releasing limited runs of physical media. We aim for transparency and an ethical pricing model that benefits the artist so they can create more music.” Now there’s a holy concept.

Isabel is a lush collection of beautiful songs that recall the quieter moments of artists like Neko Case and Katie Crutchfield. Just beautiful stuff. Joining her tonight at Pageturners is Omaha’s Velvet Velvet a.k.a. Roman Constantino, whose last album, 2022’s Moving On, was recorded by Bryce Hotz at Archetype Recordings.

Opening the show at 8 p.m. is singer/songwriter Sutter Zachman: “A Southern California native, Zachman more recently traded in the endless summer for the seasonal churn of the midwest (Omaha, Nebraska, to be specific), opting for a slower pace with his wife and daughter,” according to his Spotify bio. His latest, Loose Advantage, was released this past April and was produced by Zachman and Ben Brodin, who contributed along with bassist Eliana Athayde (Weyesblood, Waxahatchee). The record does have a So Cal peaceful, easy feeling about it.

Like I said, 8 p.m. start time and this one’s free but they recommend a $10 donation, which is crazy cheap for this much entertainment.

Pageturners’ upcoming shows are also impressive:

This Saturday (Oct. 7), Merge recording artist Rosali is playing a gig. You may remember her opening for Destroyer back in April 2022, with a support band that included David Nance, Jim Schroeder, Kevin Donahue and Colin Duckworth. She’s somewhat awesome. So is Sean Pratt, who opens this Saturday’s show.

Oct. 14 it’s David Nance with DJ Trolli & The Mighty Vitamins

Oct. 21 — Machete Archive and DJ Tyrone Storm (a.k.a. Roger Lewis).

Oct. 28 — Pet Bun and Sputnik Kputnik

* * *

