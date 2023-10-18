Amyl and the Sniffers, Die Spitz tonight at The Waiting Room…

Amyl and the Sniffers play tonight at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This one was originally scheduled for The Admiral Theater a.k.a. the venue formerly known as Sokol Hall. But because of ongoing construction delays (and, I’m sure, other issues) the Chris Distefano concert originally scheduled to be performed at the new Astro Theater had to be moved to The Admiral, bumping Amyl/Sniffers to The Waiting Room (And something tells me poor tickets sales also might have had something to do with it).

Regardless, a show slated for a 1,400-capacity hall has been moved to a venue half that size, which means expect a crush-mob crowd. Heck, I thought Amyl / Sniffers would have sold out The Admiral weeks ago, but I obviously misjudged their popularity in our ever-shrinking music-listening market.

The Aussie punk band blew up after the release of the 2019 self-titled debut album on ATO/Rough Trade, which, in addition to winning a number of Aussie music awards, also garnered frontwoman Amy Taylor the monikier “one of the hardest rocking people on the face of the planet.” Their follow-up, Comfort to Me (2021,Rough Trade/ATO), landed them the opening slot for Weezer and Green Day in Europe, who they no doubt blew off stage.

To give you a taste of what you’re in for tonight, here’s a clip of the band performing “Shake Ya” this past Saturday in California.

Opening act, Austin’s Die Spitz, is a perfect compliment – an all-female four-piece rock band that can hold its own with the toughest punk boys. Their latest full-length, Teeth, was released this past January on Poop Butt Records.

Expect to see a lot of black t-shirts and/or leather jackets tonight at The Waiting Room, and why not? $35, 8 p.m.

* * *

