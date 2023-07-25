Julia Jacklin, Macie Stewart tonight at The Slowdown…

Julia Jacklin plays tonight at The Slowdown

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A quick note about tonight’s show at The Slowdown…

Polyvinyl artist Julia Jacklin’ last album, 2022’s Pre Pleasure, received a tasty 7.4 from Pitchfork, but it’s her 2019 album, Crushing, that made the biggest splash thanks to the single “Pressure to Party.” She’s got a sweet, laid-back style that’s less tortured than the stuff you hear from Phoebe’s Saddest Factory crew. Check out MarQ Manner’s interview with Jacklin at The Reader website. Opener Macie Stewart is described as “experimental indie pop,” and has worked with the likes of SZA and Chance the Rapper. This main room show starts at 8 and will run you $27.

<a href="https://juliajacklin.bandcamp.com/album/crushing">Crushing by Julia Jacklin</a>

<a href="https://maciestewart.bandcamp.com/album/mouth-full-of-glass">Mouth Full of Glass by Macie Stewart</a>

* * *

