Home and away: Samia 10/21 @ TWR; Röyksopp (away)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A couple tour announcements went out yesterday.

On the homefront: Indie artist Samia announced her tour with Venus & The Flytraps will grace The Waiting Room stage Oct. 21. Her single, “Honey,” from the album of the same name released in January on Grand Jury Records, is on super-rotation on Sirius XMU and is destined to be the sing-along song of the year (at least among the indie kids). Venus and the Flytraps are an indie duo whose music is in the same vein as Samia. Tix are $25 DOS.

<a href="https://samia.bandcamp.com/album/honey">Honey by Samia</a>

In the “Away” category, Norwegian electronic music duo Röyksopp entered the national consciousness when Geico used their song “Remind Me” for one of their “so easy a cave man could do it” commercials back in 2004. They rarely tour the states but announced a North American tour yesterday in support of their 2022 album Profound Mysteries. Closest pass to Omaha:

9/26 – Summit, Denver, CO

9/28 – Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL

<a href="https://royksopp.bandcamp.com/album/profound-mysteries-2">Profound Mysteries by Röyksopp</a>

* * *

