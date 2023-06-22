Home and away: Samia 10/21 @ TWR; Röyksopp (away)…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
A couple tour announcements went out yesterday.
On the homefront: Indie artist Samia announced her tour with Venus & The Flytraps will grace The Waiting Room stage Oct. 21. Her single, “Honey,” from the album of the same name released in January on Grand Jury Records, is on super-rotation on Sirius XMU and is destined to be the sing-along song of the year (at least among the indie kids). Venus and the Flytraps are an indie duo whose music is in the same vein as Samia. Tix are $25 DOS.
In the “Away” category, Norwegian electronic music duo Röyksopp entered the national consciousness when Geico used their song “Remind Me” for one of their “so easy a cave man could do it” commercials back in 2004. They rarely tour the states but announced a North American tour yesterday in support of their 2022 album Profound Mysteries. Closest pass to Omaha:
- 9/26 – Summit, Denver, CO
- 9/28 – Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2023 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
No Comments »
No comments yet.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL
Recent Comments