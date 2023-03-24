Another no-indie weekend; Mezcal Brothers tonight…

The Mezcal Brothers play The B-Bar tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s another no-indie weekend, but don’t fret. Next week is busy thanks to The Slowdown, who has Titus Andronicus on Tuesday and Protomartyr on Wednesday. So… maybe sleep up this weekend?

The only show that moves the needle is the rockabilly sound of The Mezcal Brothers at B-Bar tonight — actually it starts this afternoon at 5 and runs until 8. No price listed for this show and I’ve never been to B-Bar but I heard the set-up is nice.

<a href="https://mezcalbrothers.bandcamp.com/album/shakin-dog">Shakin' Dog by Mezcal Brothers</a>

Saturday night cover band The Damones returns to The Waiting Room. 8 p.m. $10.

Sunday there’s a pop-up record shop at fabulous O’Leaver’s. It’s been awhile since the club has hosted a show, but they have Scout Gillett and Anna McClellan slated for next Friday and David Nance and Mowed Sound just announced a May 6 gig. Come on, O’Leaver’s, book more shows!

That’s it folks. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

