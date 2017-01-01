Mountain Goats, Clarence Tilton tonight; Farnam Fest, Sextile Saturday; Closeness (tacos) Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Rain, rain go away… at least go away on Saturday afternoon…

We’ll get to that in a minute. First, the weekend:

It kicks off tonight with Clarence Tilton at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining Omaha’s favorite alt-country band is Bach Mai, while Matt Whipkey takes the opening slot. $5, 10 p.m.

Also tonight, The Mountain Goats return to Omaha, this time to The Waiting Room. Seems like Darnielle and the boys were just here (because they were). Their latest album, Goths (Merge Records) came out in May. Opening is Athens band Mothers (Grand Jury, Wichita). $28, 9 p.m.

And finally, Nebraska legend Charlie Burton and his band (Or What!) play tonight at Down Under Lounge. Prairie Gators open at 9 p.m. $5.

Then Saturday it’s Farnam Fest. The midtown block party will be held at 40th & Farnam in the Blackstone District. It’s free and all ages. Food, booze, stuff to buy, and, of course, music.

Booked by Sam Parker (the dude behind booking this year’s Lincoln Calling Festival), Farnam Fest really stepped up its game with a strong mix of local and touring acts including Shannon and the Clams, White Mystery and headliner indie band Tennis. Here’s the full line-up:

3:00 — Both

3:45 — Miwi La Lupa

4:30 — High Up

5:20 — Yes You Are

6:25 — White Mystery

7:30 — Icky Blossoms

8:50 — Shannon and the Clams

10:10 — Tennis

Looks like there’s only one problem with the festival — the weather forecast. Let’s hope the weather dudes are wrong.

There are actually two after-parties for Farnam Fest:

Over at Blackstone Meatball garage New Wave band Sextile is playing, with Ojai opening. This one was originally slated for Milk Run before the venue’s unfortunate demise. It’s free and starts at 11.

Also happening after the fest — Alex White of White Mystery will be spinning 45s at Brothers Lounge. That one’s also free.

Finally Sunday O’Leaver’s is hosting another in its series of Sunday Socials — early shows that start at 5 p.m. and involve food (this week: taco bar!). Headlining this Sunday’s Social is Closeness (Orenda and Todd, you know ’em, you love ’em), along with opener Effluvium and touring band Detroit’s You. (Avant! Records). 5 p.m. start, $5.

<a href="http://avantrecords.bandcamp.com/album/you-bouquet">YOU. – Bouquet by AVANT! Records</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.