Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Wagon Blasters tonight at Reverb Lounge…

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs play tonight at Reverb Lounge. Photo by Julia Varga.

No shows again for me this past weekend, but this week is looking up…

For example, take Jenny Don’t and the Spurs gig tonight at Reverb Lounge. The Portland band’s name and cowboy get-ups would have you believe they’re exclusively C&W; and while there’s plenty of twang to go around, Jenny’s yodally vocals remind me more of Neko Case than Tammy Wynette on songs that lean into rockabilly and cowpunk territory. The band’s latest long-player, Broken Hearted Blue, was released earlier this month by on Fluff & Gravy Records.

Opening this show is Nebraska’s own tractor-punk heroes Wagon Blasters, who by themselves are worth the $15 ticket price. Start time is 8 p.m. What the hell else you got to do on a Monday night?

