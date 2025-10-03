VV Vol. 1, #BFF tonight; French Police, Matt Whipkey Saturday; Porchfest 2025, Sunday Mourners, Starcrawler Sunday…

Oct 3, 2025 | Blog

A moment from Porchfest 2024. This years festival takes place Sunday in the Gifford Park neighborhood.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a super-busy weekend of shows and events, including some very interesting touring indie bands coming to town. Let’s get to it. 

Tonight, The Sydney in Benson is hosting another showcase for V.V. Volume 1, the vinyl project that includes seven local performers each contributing one song. I wrote about the project here when they held their first showcase at Slowdown back in June. Tonight’s showcase features five acts: Ashley Rayne Boe, Custom Catacombs, Violenteer (as a duo), Sun-Less Trio and Jake Bellows of Neva Dinova. That’s a lot of talent for $10. Show starts at 9 p.m. 

And since it’s the first Friday of October, it’s also Benson First Friday (#BFF), the monthly event when businesses up and down Maple Street host art openings. Among them is Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St. (next door to Legend Comics and Au Courant), which is hosting an opening for Danielle Emsick. Part of the La Casa family restaurant on Leavenworth, Emsick has experimented with cardboard pizza scrapers and ziplock bags when applying paint to her canvas of choice. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Drop by, say hi, see some great art, and have some wine and pizza!

And it’s also Bandcamp Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a record, now’s the time to do it as Bandcamp waives its share of fees today. 

Tomorrow night, Chicago post-punk trio French Police headlines at Reverb Lounge. Formed in 2018, the synth-fueled project has the usual New Order/Joy Division sonic tropes with a gothic edge and lyrics in both English and Spanish by way of frontman Brian Flores. Their latest EP, Espera, was self-released this past January. Los Angeles-based synth-pop songstress Riki opens at 8 p.m. $25. 

Also Saturday night, Matt Whipkey and Mike Friedman headline at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them is the country rock sounds of Lightning Stills (duo) and maybe the best pure solo singer/songwriter in Omaha, Mike Schlesinger. And it’s free. Start time is 9 p.m. 

And then Sunday, it’s the 9th annual Porchfest, the free community festival with more than 80 performances that takes place on 14 “porch” stages throughout the Gifford Park neighborhood around 33rd and California Street. In addition to music, there’s food, a beer garden at California Bar, local merchant booths and other fun stuff. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Full schedule, maps and other info are available on the the Porchfest OMA Facebook page. 

Then on Sunday night over at The Sydney in Benson, Sunday Mourners headlines. The Los Angeles-based power pop band cites Richard Hell and the Voidoids and Television among their influences, but I hear a lot of The Strokes on their latest EP, Boyfriend/Girlfriend. Also on the bill are Amphibaphobia, Wedding and Trees with Eyes. $15, 8 p.m. 

Meanwhile, up the street at Reverb Lounge, LA-based glam rock band Starcrawler headlines. Powered by dynamic frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, the five-piece is known for its over-the-top shows, having opened for Jack White, Foo Fighters and Beck, among others. Their last formal studio LP appears to be She Said, which came out back in 2022 on Big Machine. Ex Lover opens at 8 p.m. $18. 

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

New Fizzle Like a Flood, Dead Poets, Kyle Harvey; Gary Numan, Thyroids, Leafblower tonight…

New Fizzle Like a Flood, Dead Poets, Kyle Harvey; Gary Numan, Thyroids, Leafblower tonight…

Oct 2, 2025 |

Yesterday’s Las Cruxes post generated a couple emails letting me know about other new music that dropped in the past few days - something to keep in mind with Bandcamp Friday happening again tomorrow.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Yesterday’s Las Cruxes post generated a couple emails letting me know about other new music that dropped in the past few days - something to keep in mind with Bandcamp Friday happening again tomorrow. Fizzle Like a Flood, a.k.a. Doug...

read more
New Las Cruxes single drops on Oberst’s Million Stars label; new Bright Eyes EP…

New Las Cruxes single drops on Oberst’s Million Stars label; new Bright Eyes EP…

Oct 1, 2025 |

The project’s been around for years, recording their first EP, Casa, in 2017. And now they’re the latest addition to the Million Stars Records roster, the label run by Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Anyone who follows Omaha’s indie and punk music scene knows Las Cruxes. The Latin-flavored psych-rock band, whose songs are sung in Spanish, is fronted by Yayo Trujillo who plays this giant Union Jack electric guitar on stage and has a...

read more
Nation of Language, Greet Death, Samia tonight; upcoming touring indie rock shows…

Nation of Language, Greet Death, Samia tonight; upcoming touring indie rock shows…

Sep 29, 2025 |

Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language is one of the hottest indie acts on the road these days, so it’s a bit of a surprise that tonight’s show at The Slowdown hasn’t sold out. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language is one of the hottest indie acts on the road these days, so it’s a bit of a surprise that tonight’s show at The Slowdown hasn’t sold out.  The band formed back in 2016. A few years later, then-local...

read more
The weekend: House of Harm, Sculpture Club Saturday; Swans Sunday…

The weekend: House of Harm, Sculpture Club Saturday; Swans Sunday…

Sep 26, 2025 |

Boston electronic trio House of Harm have been pigeonholed as a goth group, but a brief listen to any of their most popular songs and you’ll spot the obvious influences - primarily Depeche Mode but also New Order and The Cure.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Rock music has a way of eating itself and then shitting out a new version for the next generation to discover, while listeners from past eras are left to pick through the sonic turds, looking for something new or different among the peanuts...

read more
Live Review: They Might Be Giants ‘Flood’ The Admiral with plenty of deep cuts…

Live Review: They Might Be Giants ‘Flood’ The Admiral with plenty of deep cuts…

Sep 25, 2025 |

Last night’s show at The Admiral was a kaleidoscope of happy (giddy) moments, a celebration of smartness shared by five or six hundred fans all in on the same inside joke. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com They Might Be Giants attracts a unique crowd - the kind of crowd you’d want help from when, say, buying a computer or cramming for an American Lit exam or learning the secret strategies behind a successful Dungeons and Dragons session.  It’s...

read more
Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

Sep 24, 2025 |

Titled “The Big Show Tour 2025,” the performance will feature their Beast of Horns Brass Section. And while I usually link to the most recent setlist, this tour promises “wildly different shows each evening.”

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com The first They Might Be Giants song I recall hearing was “Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head,” from their 1986 debut (can you believe it was almost 40 years ago?). I thought, “Boy this song is quirky and I don’t understand what it means,...

read more