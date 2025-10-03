VV Vol. 1, #BFF tonight; French Police, Matt Whipkey Saturday; Porchfest 2025, Sunday Mourners, Starcrawler Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s a super-busy weekend of shows and events, including some very interesting touring indie bands coming to town. Let’s get to it.

Tonight, The Sydney in Benson is hosting another showcase for V.V. Volume 1, the vinyl project that includes seven local performers each contributing one song. I wrote about the project here when they held their first showcase at Slowdown back in June. Tonight’s showcase features five acts: Ashley Rayne Boe, Custom Catacombs, Violenteer (as a duo), Sun-Less Trio and Jake Bellows of Neva Dinova. That’s a lot of talent for $10. Show starts at 9 p.m.

And since it’s the first Friday of October, it’s also Benson First Friday (#BFF), the monthly event when businesses up and down Maple Street host art openings. Among them is Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St. (next door to Legend Comics and Au Courant), which is hosting an opening for Danielle Emsick. Part of the La Casa family restaurant on Leavenworth, Emsick has experimented with cardboard pizza scrapers and ziplock bags when applying paint to her canvas of choice. The opening runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Drop by, say hi, see some great art, and have some wine and pizza!

And it’s also Bandcamp Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about buying a record, now’s the time to do it as Bandcamp waives its share of fees today.

Tomorrow night, Chicago post-punk trio French Police headlines at Reverb Lounge. Formed in 2018, the synth-fueled project has the usual New Order/Joy Division sonic tropes with a gothic edge and lyrics in both English and Spanish by way of frontman Brian Flores. Their latest EP, Espera, was self-released this past January. Los Angeles-based synth-pop songstress Riki opens at 8 p.m. $25.

<a href="https://frenchpolice.bandcamp.com/album/bully">BULLY by French Police</a>

<a href="https://riki.bandcamp.com/album/gold">Gold by Riki</a>

Also Saturday night, Matt Whipkey and Mike Friedman headline at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them is the country rock sounds of Lightning Stills (duo) and maybe the best pure solo singer/songwriter in Omaha, Mike Schlesinger. And it’s free. Start time is 9 p.m.

<a href="https://thesydneybenson.bandcamp.com/album/mike-schlesinger-live-at-the-sydney">Mike Schlesinger – Live at The Sydney by Mike Schlesinger</a>

And then Sunday, it’s the 9th annual Porchfest, the free community festival with more than 80 performances that takes place on 14 “porch” stages throughout the Gifford Park neighborhood around 33rd and California Street. In addition to music, there’s food, a beer garden at California Bar, local merchant booths and other fun stuff. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Full schedule, maps and other info are available on the the Porchfest OMA Facebook page.

Then on Sunday night over at The Sydney in Benson, Sunday Mourners headlines. The Los Angeles-based power pop band cites Richard Hell and the Voidoids and Television among their influences, but I hear a lot of The Strokes on their latest EP, Boyfriend/Girlfriend. Also on the bill are Amphibaphobia, Wedding and Trees with Eyes. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://sundaymourners.bandcamp.com/album/boyfriend-girlfriend">Boyfriend/Girlfriend by Sunday Mourners</a>

Meanwhile, up the street at Reverb Lounge, LA-based glam rock band Starcrawler headlines. Powered by dynamic frontwoman Arrow de Wilde, the five-piece is known for its over-the-top shows, having opened for Jack White, Foo Fighters and Beck, among others. Their last formal studio LP appears to be She Said, which came out back in 2022 on Big Machine. Ex Lover opens at 8 p.m. $18.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.