Preview: Cursive begins two sold-out nights at The Waiting Room…

Oct 7, 2025 | Blog

Cursive at The Waiting Room Oct. 19, 2024. They return for the first of two sold-out nights tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

At some point yesterday, tonight’s Cursive show at The Waiting Room with Appleseed Cast sold out. With tomorrow night’s show also sold out, we’re talking back-to-back sell-outs, which is pretty impressive.

The shows were announced months ago as warm-up gigs for Cursive’s performances at this year’s Best Friends Forever Festival in glittering Las Vegas this coming weekend. The three-day event, which takes place at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, features a treasure trove of indie and emo acts whose heyday was in the early aughts. 

Among them are Jawbreaker, Rilo Kiley, Pedro the Lion, Texas Is the Reason, Mineral, Superchunk, Knapsack, Mates of State, These Arms Are Snakes, Hey Mercedes, J. Robbins playing Burning Airlines tunes, and Minus the Bear. It’s as if someone took a time machine and transported all the best emo bands who played Sokol Underground back in the day.

Cursive will be playing Domestica on Friday and The Ugly Organ on the closing day, Sunday. The two nights of shows at The Waiting Room will allow them to hone their chops, so to speak, playing songs from two albums released 50 years ago. Just kidding. Domestica was released in 2000, while The Ugly Organ was released in 2003. 

That said, songs from these two albums, like “The Martyr” and “The Recluse,” have been Cursive set staples for decades. It’s the deep cuts like “A Red So Deep” and “Shallow Means, Deep Ends,” from Domestica and “Harold Weathervein” and “Bloody Murder” from The Ugly Organ that likely need some reexamination. 

The Appleseed Cast, who are playing these Omaha gigs, also are playing Best Friends Forever. 

Tonight’s and tomorrow’s shows, which they’re calling “You’re In My Web Now,” will be a three-act program. Act 1 — Cursive performing Domestica starts at 7:30 p.m. After an intermission, The Appleseed Cast will play a retrospective set selected from their entire catalog. Finally, after another intermission, Cursive returns to perform The Ugly Organ and a few other selections.

BTW, Cursive’s latest LP is Devourer, which was released in 2024 on their new label, Run for Cover Records, who is also rereleasing special colored vinyl versions of Domestica and The Ugly Organ on Nov. 14. As we all know, both albums were originally released on Saddle Creek Records. 

One other notable show is happening tonight. Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand are headlining at The Admiral. Their single, “Take Me Out,” from their 2004 self-titled debut on Domino Records, was a huge hit. Their most recent studio album is The Human Fear, which came out in January. London’s Master Peace opens this show at 8 p.m. $40. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Live Review: Cursive looks back without slowing down at The Waiting Room…

Live Review: Cursive looks back without slowing down at The Waiting Room…

Oct 8, 2025 |

The program featured the once-from-Omaha legends playing two of their most admired albums recorded early in their 30-year career.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Last night’s Cursive concert at The Waiting Room was divided by more than the material performed. The program featured the once-from-Omaha legends playing two of their most admired albums recorded early in their 30-year career — Domestica...

read more
News: The Bay breaks ground on multi-million dollar Benson youth center…

News: The Bay breaks ground on multi-million dollar Benson youth center…

Oct 6, 2025 |

Nebraska-based youth-focused nonprofit The Bay held a ground-breaking ceremony last Friday afternoon for its $20 million makeover of the former Larkin’s Parkin’ building. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com It was a swing-and-a-miss weekend for me show-wise. Hours before the gig, One Percent Productions posted that the French Police show at Reverb was SOLD OUT. Shoulda-coulda-woulda.  Then I drove my Yamaha down to Porchfest yesterday and saw...

read more
VV Vol. 1, #BFF tonight; French Police, Matt Whipkey Saturday; Porchfest 2025, Sunday Mourners, Starcrawler Sunday…

VV Vol. 1, #BFF tonight; French Police, Matt Whipkey Saturday; Porchfest 2025, Sunday Mourners, Starcrawler Sunday…

Oct 3, 2025 |

It’s a super-busy weekend of shows and events, including some very interesting touring indie bands coming to town.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com It’s a super-busy weekend of shows and events, including some very interesting touring indie bands coming to town. Let’s get to it.  Tonight, The Sydney in Benson is hosting another showcase for V.V. Volume 1, the vinyl project that includes...

read more
New Fizzle Like a Flood, Dead Poets, Kyle Harvey; Gary Numan, Thyroids, Leafblower tonight…

New Fizzle Like a Flood, Dead Poets, Kyle Harvey; Gary Numan, Thyroids, Leafblower tonight…

Oct 2, 2025 |

Yesterday’s Las Cruxes post generated a couple emails letting me know about other new music that dropped in the past few days - something to keep in mind with Bandcamp Friday happening again tomorrow.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Yesterday’s Las Cruxes post generated a couple emails letting me know about other new music that dropped in the past few days - something to keep in mind with Bandcamp Friday happening again tomorrow. Fizzle Like a Flood, a.k.a. Doug...

read more
New Las Cruxes single drops on Oberst’s Million Stars label; new Bright Eyes EP…

New Las Cruxes single drops on Oberst’s Million Stars label; new Bright Eyes EP…

Oct 1, 2025 |

The project’s been around for years, recording their first EP, Casa, in 2017. And now they’re the latest addition to the Million Stars Records roster, the label run by Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Anyone who follows Omaha’s indie and punk music scene knows Las Cruxes. The Latin-flavored psych-rock band, whose songs are sung in Spanish, is fronted by Yayo Trujillo who plays this giant Union Jack electric guitar on stage and has a...

read more
Nation of Language, Greet Death, Samia tonight; upcoming touring indie rock shows…

Nation of Language, Greet Death, Samia tonight; upcoming touring indie rock shows…

Sep 29, 2025 |

Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language is one of the hottest indie acts on the road these days, so it’s a bit of a surprise that tonight’s show at The Slowdown hasn’t sold out. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Brooklyn synth-pop trio Nation of Language is one of the hottest indie acts on the road these days, so it’s a bit of a surprise that tonight’s show at The Slowdown hasn’t sold out.  The band formed back in 2016. A few years later, then-local...

read more