Preview: Cursive begins two sold-out nights at The Waiting Room…

At some point yesterday, tonight’s Cursive show at The Waiting Room with Appleseed Cast sold out. With tomorrow night’s show also sold out, we’re talking back-to-back sell-outs, which is pretty impressive.

The shows were announced months ago as warm-up gigs for Cursive’s performances at this year’s Best Friends Forever Festival in glittering Las Vegas this coming weekend. The three-day event, which takes place at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, features a treasure trove of indie and emo acts whose heyday was in the early aughts.

Among them are Jawbreaker, Rilo Kiley, Pedro the Lion, Texas Is the Reason, Mineral, Superchunk, Knapsack, Mates of State, These Arms Are Snakes, Hey Mercedes, J. Robbins playing Burning Airlines tunes, and Minus the Bear. It’s as if someone took a time machine and transported all the best emo bands who played Sokol Underground back in the day.

Cursive will be playing Domestica on Friday and The Ugly Organ on the closing day, Sunday. The two nights of shows at The Waiting Room will allow them to hone their chops, so to speak, playing songs from two albums released 50 years ago. Just kidding. Domestica was released in 2000, while The Ugly Organ was released in 2003.

That said, songs from these two albums, like “The Martyr” and “The Recluse,” have been Cursive set staples for decades. It’s the deep cuts like “A Red So Deep” and “Shallow Means, Deep Ends,” from Domestica and “Harold Weathervein” and “Bloody Murder” from The Ugly Organ that likely need some reexamination.

The Appleseed Cast, who are playing these Omaha gigs, also are playing Best Friends Forever.

Tonight’s and tomorrow’s shows, which they’re calling “You’re In My Web Now,” will be a three-act program. Act 1 — Cursive performing Domestica starts at 7:30 p.m. After an intermission, The Appleseed Cast will play a retrospective set selected from their entire catalog. Finally, after another intermission, Cursive returns to perform The Ugly Organ and a few other selections.

BTW, Cursive’s latest LP is Devourer, which was released in 2024 on their new label, Run for Cover Records, who is also rereleasing special colored vinyl versions of Domestica and The Ugly Organ on Nov. 14. As we all know, both albums were originally released on Saddle Creek Records.

One other notable show is happening tonight. Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand are headlining at The Admiral. Their single, “Take Me Out,” from their 2004 self-titled debut on Domino Records, was a huge hit. Their most recent studio album is The Human Fear, which came out in January. London’s Master Peace opens this show at 8 p.m. $40.

