News: The Bay breaks ground on multi-million dollar Benson youth center…

Oct 6, 2025 | Blog

Artist rendering of The Bay Omaha, which celebrated its groundbreaking last Friday in Benson.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It was a swing-and-a-miss weekend for me show-wise. Hours before the gig, One Percent Productions posted that the French Police show at Reverb was SOLD OUT. Shoulda-coulda-woulda. 

Then I drove my Yamaha down to Porchfest yesterday and saw the crowds walking along the sidewalks and standing beneath the performance porches, but before I could park it began to rain, which sent me back home. Boo! Congrats on another successful Porchfest!

So no rock shows for me this past weekend. I hope to make up for it tomorrow with Cursive at The Waiting Room (I already got my ticket this time, and note there’s a LOW TICKET WARNING for the show. Wednesday’s Cursive show has been sold out for months).

One news item to pass along as we start the week:

Nebraska-based youth-focused nonprofit The Bay held a ground-breaking ceremony last Friday afternoon for its $20 million makeover of the former Larkin’s Parkin’ building located across the street from Reverb Lounge in Benson. 

The 40,000-square-foot, three-level youth center will house an indoor skate park, electronic-sports arena, music venue, creative labs for media, textiles and emerging technologies, and multiple classrooms. It’s expected to open in “early 2027” according to the press release. The Bay has a similar facility that they’ve operated in Lincoln for years. 

The project was financed via a public-private partnership that included funding from some of the state’s biggest philanthropic organizations and state-sponsored programs. 

News broke about this project way back in June. Work began on the project weeks ago, judging by the barricades along Military Avenue that block my alley shortcut to Reverb. It’s the type of project that could have a major positive impact on Benson, which is a district known for its nightlife and bar scene. 

Find out more about The Bay right here.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

