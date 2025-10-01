New Las Cruxes single drops on Oberst’s Million Stars label; new Bright Eyes EP…

Oct 1, 2025 | Blog

Las Cruxes released their first single today on Conor Oberst’s Million Stars label.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Anyone who follows Omaha’s indie and punk music scene knows Las Cruxes. The Latin-flavored psych-rock band, whose songs are sung in Spanish, is fronted by Yayo Trujillo who plays this giant Union Jack electric guitar on stage and has a swagger like a Midwestern Elvis by way of Mexico City. 

The project’s been around for years, recording their first EP, Casa, in 2017, released via AFONICO and Monterrey’s CITAS, followed by their full-length debut in 2018. And now the band is the latest addition to the Million Stars Records roster, the label run by Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes.

Their Million Stars debut, Esta Vacio, is slated for release on Halloween, but the first single, “El Gran Ray Nada,” dropped this morning. 

The band’s bio has been added to the Million Stars website. According to the write-up, Oberst met Trujillo through friends after seeing Las Cruxes live a few times in Omaha. “Their shared love of Lucha Villa, along with a heavy hitters list of mutual faves, led to a deep musical bond,” it says.

Trujillo was born and raised in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. “While Spanish Rock wasn’t on the menu at home, Yayo was exposed to the legendary sounds of Soda Stereo, Fobia, Mana, Duncan Dhu, Danza Invisible, Caifanes/Jaguares among other hugely influential Spanish rock bands, at backyard parties in the shadow of Dodger Stadium,” the one-sheet said.

While musical influences range from The Sex Pistols, The Cure, Pulp and At The Drive-In, Las Cruxes see themselves as defying stereotypes: bringing a Spanish-language rock presence that transcends expectations like ‘timbales and congas,’ as he put it.”

Las Cruxes at Porchefest 2022.

I’ve seen the band a number of times. At one O’Leaver’s show, they played as a trio; during Porchfest a few years ago, there must have been a half-dozen musicians on stage. That variety is the way Trujillo likes it. He collaborates with different musicians depending on where he finds himself.  At times, the group has had up to 20 contributors across cities like LA, Omaha, Chicago and Mexico City, according to the one-sheet.

It reminds me how Bright Eyes was back in the old days, when the band was basically Oberst and Mike Mogis and whoever was hanging out at the Jerk Store (the apartment on 40th and Farnam) that week. 

In addition to the EP, Trujillo said look for their debut LP in February. 

Speaking of Bright Eyes, the band just released a new EP, Kids Table, via Dead Oceans this past Sunday. The 8-song collection came out of the Five Dice, All Threes sessions and includes Oberst’s first dabble in ska-style pop, “1st World Blues,” and “Dyslexic Palindrome,” featuring Hurray for the Riff Raff. 

A Bright Eyes/Las Cruxes tour would make a wild double bill.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

