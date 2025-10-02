New Fizzle Like a Flood, Dead Poets, Kyle Harvey; Gary Numan, Thyroids, Leafblower tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday’s Las Cruxes post generated a couple emails letting me know about other new music that dropped in the past few days – something to keep in mind with Bandcamp Friday happening again tomorrow.

Fizzle Like a Flood, a.k.a. Doug Kabourek, yesterday released a new single on Spotify. The track, “Wellness,” comes from his Black Walls and William Hall recording project, which drops later this month. Kabourek is hosting a free Black Walls and William Hall album listening party Oct. 19 at Reverb Lounge. In addition to getting to hear the record (and buying it), he’ll be showing five “movie-themed” Fizzle videos and the Great Monsters Walk These Halls Mystery Manor documentary. More info here. And here’s the ongoing saga of Fizzle Like a Flood.

Keeping with the spooky stuff, Omaha electro-punk darkwave act Dead Poets just released their 2+1 Three Way Pleasure Pack EP. The trio consists of Chad Lottmann of Filthy Few, Aaron Gum from Glow in the Dark and Jesse Otterson from Flux Amuck. Their next gig is opening for Violenteer at Reverb Oct. 10.

<a href="https://deadpoetsresist.bandcamp.com/album/2-1-three-way-pleasure-pack-ep">2+1 Three Way Pleasure Pack EP by Dead Poets</a>

Then there’s our old pal, singer/songwriter/poet and former Omaha bartender Kyle Harvey, who this week released another single, “A Poem in Your Hair,” off his upcoming full length, Anywhere But Here, which comes out next Tuesday, Oct. 7.

* * *

Tonight at The Admiral, synth-pop pioneer Gary Numan headlines. Seems like he’s always on the road and never forgets his fans here in Omaha. A glance at his setlist from last night’s show at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium indicates you’re probably in for a 12-song evening that includes songs from throughout his career as well as a Tubeway Army song. Get there early for dreamy Los Angeles duo Tremours, who opens the show at 8 p.m. $40.

<a href="https://tremours.bandcamp.com/album/fragments">Fragments by T R E M O U R S</a>

Also tonight, The Sydney in Benson is hosting a 4-band punk show headlined by Dallas garage band Thyroids. Their latest LP, A Word With You…, came out this past spring on Vomitoruim Records. Joining them are Leafblower, Nesting Doll and Titus Groaners. Starts at 9 p.m. (It’s gonna be a late night) and costs $15.

<a href="https://thyroids.bandcamp.com/album/a-word-with-you">A Word With You… by THYROIDS</a>

* * *

