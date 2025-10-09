New Bright Eyes EP gets Pitchfork-ed and Christgau-ed and my 2 cents…

Bright Eyes, Kids Table (2025, Dead Oceans)

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pitchfork, the once-arbiter of hipster taste, this week published a review of the new Bright Eyes EP, Kids Table, giving it a generous 5.8 rating. “Generous” because after reading Arielle Gordon’s non-stop damnation, you’d expect the rating to be closer to a 3.8.

In her review, Gordon declares “Oberst relies here on overburdened metaphors and obvious rhymes, burying the few needles of wisdom in a haystack of heavy-handed platitudes” and “It’s not just that his couplets beget eye rolls, but that they feel like retrodden territory without any new insights, moving backwards on his board game of life without any nuance or self-reflection to show for it.” Ouch!

Gordon does praise Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff for her contributions and compares Bright Eyes’ foray into ska, “1st World Blues,” to Desaparecidos — a stretch, to say the least. Still, it’s ironic that the song that’s viewed by many as a novelty is the best track on the EP. 

It should be noted that Pitchfork didn’t review Bright Eyes’ last LP, 2024’s Five Dice, All Threes, so from that standpoint, I guess this is an improvement. But Gordon also throws a stone at that album, saying “These misfit recordings suffer from the same problems that plagued that album — namely, many sound lifeless, deflated, as if Oberst can barely pick his head up to sing into the mic—exacerbated by the EP’s abridged format.”

On the other hand, in the October 2025 installment of his Consumer Guide, the grand poobah of rock critics, Robert Christgau, gave Kids Table a B PLUS grade, calling it “oddly tuneful.” Curious is the last line of his review, where he (as is his way) points out lyrics: “…and one called ‘It Always Feels Good and It Never Hurts,’ an instrumental that nevertheless turns up online with a lyric that reads in its entirety ‘Heroin.’” That “heroin” lyric isn’t listed in Spotify, and the only place I see it referenced is at lyrics website Genius. I’ll have to ask Conor about it the next time I see him.

My thoughts on Kids Table: It’s for Bright Eyes completists. The tracks are essentially extras from the Five Dice sessions that, in years past, would have been released as an EP prior to the LP (just like the Four Winds EP preceded Cassadaga). 

Never having the most complex melodies to begin with, it seems like some of Five Dice and Kids Table repeat melodies heard on 2020’s Down in the Weeds… and especially Oberst’s 2016/17 solo albums Ruminations and Salutations. Lyrically, there’s a world-weary quality to much of his lyrics, and Oberst sings with an energy to match. 

What’s missing from his most recent albums (since, say, 2011’s The People’s Key) is the what-the-fuck cockiness and self-assured irreverence heard on those early recordings (Who remembers “Can I get a goddamn timpani roll?”). Those early records felt more broadly collaborative, even though Oberst continues to work with a plethora of musicians. Of course his collaborators today are the utmost professionals; whereas it seemed like the guys and gals collaborating on the early records consisted of friends and whoever was living with him at the Gunboat house. Everything seemed effortless.

It’s hard — maybe impossible — to capture the flame of creativity and thought-free exuberance of one’s youth. Dylan said in that famous 60 Minutes interview he didn’t know how he wrote his early songs, saying they were “almost magically written.” He said he didn’t think he could write like that again. I’m more hopeful Oberst can still capture that early spark. These days, he does his best work when surrounded by collaborators — be it Segarra or Bridgers or Alex Levine. In those moments, it sounds like he was having fun. Maybe that’s the key.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

1 Comment

  1. Leann
    Leann on October 9, 2025 at 5:33 pm

    Pitchfork reviewers are the most miserable people on the planet.

