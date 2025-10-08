Live Review: Cursive looks back without slowing down at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last night’s Cursive concert at The Waiting Room was divided by more than the material performed. The program featured the once-from-Omaha legends playing two of their most admired albums recorded early in their 30-year career — Domestica and The Ugly Organ — separated by a set from their old friends and tourmates, The Appleseed Cast.

The band took the stage at 8 p.m. to the opening strains of “The Casualty,” the first song off Domestica. The Peter Pan-esque Tim Kasher was in his usual fine voice, sporting a haircut that made him resemble Conor Oberst circa 2003.

This band wasn’t the same one that played on the original recordings; it was even better. Three of the original four members (Clint Schnase’s stick work is now sturdily handled by my favorite printmaker and ex-Ladyfinger drummer, Pat Oakes) have been augmented with cellist and hardest working musician in Omaha Megan Siebe (replacing the long gone Gretta Cohn) and keyboardist/horn player Patrick Newbery.

Playing straight through with no breaks, it was one of the best performances of Domestica I’ve heard (and brother, I’ve heard these songs played a lot). The sold-out crowd erupted with the echoing strains of “The Martyr” and stayed entranced throughout the performance of this rather short album (only nine songs and 32 minutes in length).

After the last crashing note of “The Night I Lost the Will to Fight,” Kasher finally broke character and gleefully thanked the crowd and said he was proud to still be playing music from albums released more than 20 years ago.

After about a 20-minute intermission, on came The Appleseed Cast looking like The Duck Dynasty Cast. Sporting beards and trucker caps, I could see these guys starring as bowhunters in a Scheels commercial. The Lawrence band plays a grinding heavy form of indie-emo with a sound structured around a handful of chords that pound forward like a monster through their dense, mid-tempo songs.

They opened with an instrumental before playing about a half-hour of material from throughout their career. Unfortunately, Chris Crisci’s vocals were so buried in the cacophonous mix that he could barely be heard and certainly not understood. Having seen a million shows at The Waiting Room (and having heard Kasher just moments earlier clear as a bell), I have to think being indecipherable was Crisci’s intention.

After another 20-minute stage change, Cursive returned, but instead of roaring straight into The Ugly Organ, they reversed things and opened with what I assume would have been the three songs they would have played as an encore: “Batch Job” from Devourer, “Fairytales Tell Tales” from Burst and Bloom and “Dorothy at Forty” from Happy Hollow.

Kasher then thanked the crowd again “for showing up” and introduced The Ugly Organ, explaining that they would play it straight through with no breaks. It was like saying “goodnight” to the crowd before waking up.

Like the three songs that preceded the intro, “Some Red-Handed Sleight of Hand” and “Art Is Hard” were played at breakneck speed, sounding rushed and losing any swing heard on the recording. The band relaxed a bit as they leaned into Cursive’s most popular song (according to Spotify), “The Recluse,” and kept an even keel for the rest of the set.

For the Domestica portion of the program, I stood just off stage left and the sound was fantastic, but for The Ugly Organ portion, I stood next to the sound board and suddenly Matt Maginn’s bass was overpowering, burying all but Kasher’s crystalline vocals. Was it where I was standing or did they mix the band differently for their second set? Who knows.

This wasn’t the first time I’ve seen Cursive end a set with “Staying Alive” (which features guitarist Ted Stevens handling the lead vocals). With its fade-out recall/repeat of the line “The worst is over” (from “A Gentleman Caller”), it’s the perfect way to close out an evening with each band member walking off the stage to that echoed refrain. The problem is that the crowd wasn’t sure when to applaud. It would have been awesome if the band came back on stage and took a bow. Instead, it was lights up and stage music, indicating the night was over.

Judging from the two sold-out nights, Cursive could take The Faint’s lead and simply tour playing these two classic albums. But unlike that band, who hasn’t released a new studio album since 2019, Cursive continues to make vital music. Devourer, released last year, was Cursive’s best and most varied album since 2009’s Mama, I’m Swollen, even though it didn’t garner a hit as big as “From the Hips.” I can’t imagine a band this prolific ever resting on its laurels.

A note for those attending tonight’s sold-out Cursive show at The Waiting Room: As mentioned above, published showtime was 7:30, but the band didn’t take the stage until 8 p.m., probably to ensure those waiting in line got in before the first song. The venue was cleared of tables and chairs, which made getting around much easier than the typical sold-out show at The Waiting Room; however, the only remaining seating is along the stage-right rail, the booths and a few stools near the soundboard. Wear comfortable shoes!

* * *

