Whatever happened to The Growlers? Brooks Nielsen and his band tonight at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It was almost 12 years ago that The Burgerama Caravan pulled into Slowdown for a show headlined by The Growlers, the self-proclaimed SoCal “beach goth” band fronted by Brooks Nielsen.

As I recalled in my show review, the caravan attracted a hippie/stoner crowd — lots of Charlie Manson impersonators smoking tiny little pipes. Together Pangea and The Cosmonauts got things rolling that evening. The Growlers took the stage just before midnight, and the small crowd of super-young stoners went wild.

The Growlers would go on to organize for a series of semi-successful Beach Goth festivals that took place from 2012 through 2018. And then in 2020, it all came tumbling down. According to a 2020 Pitchfork report, band members were accused of sexual misconduct by Arrow de Wilde of the band Starcrawler. In response, Nielsen released a statement addressing the allegations and offering an apology. Weeks earlier, Burger Records — the band’s former label — shut down following widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against artists and employees, according to Pitchfork.

In the aftermath, various members of The Growlers quit the band, while Nielsen pursued a solo career, releasing at least four LPs, including his most recent, Chinese Fountain Live (2024, self release).

Tonight’s show at The Waiting Room is being promoted as an evening where Brooks performs “Growlers hits, fan faves, deep cuts and more!” with a band that includes former Growlers drummer Richard Gowen. How many of those young stoners who were at that 2013 Slowdown show will show up for tonight’s gig, all growed up?

No opener is listed; the show starts at 8 p.m., $35.

* * *

