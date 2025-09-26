The weekend: House of Harm, Sculpture Club Saturday; Swans Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Rock music has a way of eating itself and then shitting out a new version for the next generation to discover, while listeners from past eras are left to pick through the sonic turds, looking for something new or different among the peanuts and corn. Ah, but hasn’t that always been the way since Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry strapped on their first guitars?

I say this because a few revisionist bands are coming through town Saturday (and next Monday) whose music is ensconced in very recognizable past sounds.

The first is Boston electronic trio House of Harm, who are headlining at The Sydney in Benson Saturday night. They’ve been pigeonholed as a goth group, but a brief listen to any of their most popular songs and you’ll spot the obvious influences – primarily Depeche Mode but also New Order and The Cure. They also cite early 4AD bands, The Chameleons and early Interpol. If you’re gonna pick through the bones of the past, you could find few better sounding skeletons. The band’s most recent LP is 2023’s Playground (Maison du Mai Records), though they’ve released three singles this year, which you have to assume precedes a new album.

<a href="https://houseofharm.bandcamp.com/album/vicious-pastimes">Vicious Pastimes by House of Harm</a>

Opening band Salt Lake City’s Sculpture Club has similar ‘80s “first wave” influences (Echo and the Bunnymen, The Cure again), though guitars play a more prominent role in their sound. Their 2024 self-titled LP (though not their debut) was released by Born Losers Records.

<a href="https://sculptureclub.bandcamp.com/album/sculpture-club">Sculpture Club by Sculpture Club</a>

In many ways, these two bands do a better job grabbing at the dance-post-punk past than the band playing at Slowdown Monday night – Nation of Language.

Saturday night’s show is $25, which is uncommonly expensive for The Sydney, especially for two bands that are very likely flying under the radar in our fair city. 9 p.m. start time.

Also Saturday night, Jeremy Mercy and the Rapture Orphans headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them are Watson & Co. and Frankie Chiaro. This free show starts at 9 p.m.

While Saturday and Monday night’s shows are sort of facsimiles of the past, Sunday night you get the real thing when Swans headline at The Waiting Room. Does it seem like Swans were just here? That’s because they were, almost two years ago to the day (Sept. 18, 2023). Emerging from the so-called ‘80s No Wave scene in LES NYC, the band plays a brutal, gothy, post-apocalyptic style of rock that has influenced a couple generations of noise bands including Napalm Death, Neurosis, Nirvana, Melvins, Isis, etc. Their sound is dark and can even be meditative. On their latest album, Birthing (2025, Young Gods Records), six of the seven tracks are over 10 minutes long, with two coming in over 20 minutes. Recent shows have been six-song sets (with only one song from Birthing).

Opening for Swans are NYC avant-garde R&B artist Little Annie and Paul Wallfisch, who’s played in Swans in the past. $40, 8 p.m

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.