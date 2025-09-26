The weekend: House of Harm, Sculpture Club Saturday; Swans Sunday…

Sep 26, 2025 | Blog

Boston band House of Harm plays at The Sydney in Benson Saturday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Rock music has a way of eating itself and then shitting out a new version for the next generation to discover, while listeners from past eras are left to pick through the sonic turds, looking for something new or different among the peanuts and corn. Ah, but hasn’t that always been the way since Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry strapped on their first guitars? 

I say this because a few revisionist bands are coming through town Saturday (and next Monday) whose music is ensconced in very recognizable past sounds. 

The first is Boston electronic trio House of Harm, who are headlining at The Sydney in Benson Saturday night. They’ve been pigeonholed as a goth group, but a brief listen to any of their most popular songs and you’ll spot the obvious influences – primarily Depeche Mode but also New Order and The Cure. They also cite early 4AD bands, The Chameleons and early Interpol. If you’re gonna pick through the bones of the past, you could find few better sounding skeletons. The band’s most recent LP is 2023’s Playground (Maison du Mai Records), though they’ve released three singles this year, which you have to assume precedes a new album. 

Opening band Salt Lake City’s Sculpture Club has similar ‘80s “first wave” influences (Echo and the Bunnymen, The Cure again), though guitars play a more prominent role in their sound. Their 2024 self-titled LP (though not their debut) was released by Born Losers Records. 

In many ways, these two bands do a better job grabbing at the dance-post-punk past than the band playing at Slowdown Monday night – Nation of Language. 

Saturday night’s show is $25, which is uncommonly expensive for The Sydney, especially for two bands that are very likely flying under the radar in our fair city. 9 p.m. start time. 

Also Saturday night, Jeremy Mercy and the Rapture Orphans headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Joining them are Watson & Co. and Frankie Chiaro. This free show starts at 9 p.m. 

While Saturday and Monday night’s shows are sort of facsimiles of the past, Sunday night you get the real thing when Swans headline at The Waiting Room. Does it seem like Swans were just here? That’s because they were, almost two years ago to the day (Sept. 18, 2023). Emerging from the so-called ‘80s No Wave scene in LES NYC, the band plays a brutal, gothy, post-apocalyptic style of rock that has influenced a couple generations of noise bands including Napalm Death, Neurosis, Nirvana, Melvins, Isis, etc. Their sound is dark and can even be meditative. On their latest album, Birthing (2025, Young Gods Records), six of the seven tracks are over 10 minutes long, with two coming in over 20 minutes. Recent shows have been six-song sets (with only one song from Birthing). 

Opening for Swans are NYC avant-garde R&B artist Little Annie and Paul Wallfisch, who’s played in Swans in the past. $40, 8 p.m 

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend. 

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Live Review: They Might Be Giants ‘Flood’ The Admiral with plenty of deep cuts…

Live Review: They Might Be Giants ‘Flood’ The Admiral with plenty of deep cuts…

Sep 25, 2025 |

Last night’s show at The Admiral was a kaleidoscope of happy (giddy) moments, a celebration of smartness shared by five or six hundred fans all in on the same inside joke. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com They Might Be Giants attracts a unique crowd - the kind of crowd you’d want help from when, say, buying a computer or cramming for an American Lit exam or learning the secret strategies behind a successful Dungeons and Dragons session.  It’s...

read more
Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

Preview: They Might Be Giants tonight at The Admiral; Michael Beach, Cowgirl Eastern…

Sep 24, 2025 |

Titled “The Big Show Tour 2025,” the performance will feature their Beast of Horns Brass Section. And while I usually link to the most recent setlist, this tour promises “wildly different shows each evening.”

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com The first They Might Be Giants song I recall hearing was “Put Your Hand Inside the Puppet Head,” from their 1986 debut (can you believe it was almost 40 years ago?). I thought, “Boy this song is quirky and I don’t understand what it means,...

read more
Bad Self Portraits drop debut with help from Wichita nonprofit; at Slowdown Saturday…

Bad Self Portraits drop debut with help from Wichita nonprofit; at Slowdown Saturday…

Sep 19, 2025 |

Members of Bad Self Portraits explained Midtopia and the organization’s “Buy Before You Stream” initiative from their van while driving to Wichita as part of a small Midwest tour that brings them to Slowdown Saturday night. 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com A few weeks ago, Omaha indie band Bad Self Portraits released the title track from their upcoming debut album, I Think I’m Going to Hell. As much as I dug the song (and the previous two singles from the album), it was the PR blast for the...

read more
Live Review: Rilo Kiley returns with arms outstretched; Simon Joyner, Leah Senior tonight…

Live Review: Rilo Kiley returns with arms outstretched; Simon Joyner, Leah Senior tonight…

Sep 18, 2025 |

It was a night of nostalgia that included a lot of familiar faces in the audience from Omaha’s Golden Age of Indie circa 2002.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com Rilo Kiley came on late last night at the Astro Amphitheater, or maybe it just seemed late if you were expecting their set to start at 8 p.m. It was closer to 8:30 before the band took the stage while a light mist drifted down on the...

read more
Preview: Will rain fall on Rilo Kiley Wednesday in La Vista?…

Preview: Will rain fall on Rilo Kiley Wednesday in La Vista?…

Sep 16, 2025 |

Based on the set list from Sunday’s show in Grand Rapids, over half the 17-song set will come from that record and the follow-up, 2004’s More Adventurous (released on Brute/Beaute/Warner Bros). 

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com When 1% Productions announced that Rilo Kiley was making a stop at the Astro Theater Sept. 17 on their reunion tour, I quickly bought a pair of tickets. And I was lucky I did because within a few days, the concert sold out.  But, in an...

read more
Preview: Dehd, Starcharm tonight at Slowdown…

Preview: Dehd, Starcharm tonight at Slowdown…

Sep 15, 2025 |

The last time Dehd came through Omaha they played Slowdown’s big stage. Tonight, the Chicago trio has been relegated to Slowdown’s front room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com The last time Dehd came through Omaha they played Slowdown’s big stage, touring on the strength of their breakout-single, “Bad Love.”  Tonight, the Chicago trio has been relegated to Slowdown’s front room, probably because they only drew a...

read more